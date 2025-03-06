EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Nancy Reagan's 'Addiction to Medication' on Anniversary of Iconic First Lady's Death — 'She Popped Pills to Fall Asleep… and Suffered Violent Withdrawal Symptoms'

On the anniversary of the iconic First Lady's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal how she "secretly popped pills" despite being famous for telling the American people to "say no to drugs."

According to the book, her husband, President Ronald Reagan, had to be told by White House doctors she had a "problem" and was taking too many "uppers and downers."

Back in 1982, Reagan launched the anti-drug campaign, which was then questioned after the blockbuster biography, The Triumph of Nancy Reagan, revealed bombshell claims about her addiction to prescription medication.

In the bombshell book that exposed the other side of the former First Lady, the president's deputy chief of staff Michael Deaver allegedly said in 1999: "She took a pill to fall asleep, and then woke up in the middle of the night to take another."

It also claimed a member of the White House medical staff, Dr. John Hutton, attempted to wean the First Lady off the sleeping medication because at the time she had "been taking so much and for so long."

However, after she had a "violent reaction to withdrawal," the doctor was given no other choice but to "put her back on the drug."