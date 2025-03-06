Top Record Producer DEFENDS Sean 'Diddy' Combs — Telling How 'Sex Beast' Rapper Battered Girlfriend Cassie as He was 'In a Dark Place' and Praising Him for Handing Him a Fortune First Time They Met
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has at least one supporter in his corner: top record producer Stevie J, as he praised the disgraced rapper and even explained why he may have beaten up his girlfriend Cassie Ventura in sickening footage caught on camera.
Stevie J appeared on VladTV and spoke to DJ Vlad about how much he is all about Combs, despite the Bad Boy founder currently rotting in jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Thanks to one guy, Sean Combs, Diddy. When I came into the equation, he was hot, I just was the kerosene. I was the gasoline and the kerosene, and me showing him that I could make a hit," Stevie J said, revealing Combs once gave him over $6K in cash at the start of his career.
The duo worked together numerous times – after first meeting at a New York City concert – including joining forces for Combs' hugely successful 1997 album No Way Out.
However, the producer admits he was completely shaken up – as was plenty of other fans – when hotel footage showed Combs assaulting his then girlfriend Ventura.
He said: "It really threw me for a loop... I always think about and talk about things I know to be true about Sean Combs. After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn’t know he had that in him to do that."
Stevie J offered up an explanation for the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's disgusting behavior: drugs.
"I just know that he was in a dark place in his life, as he described to me. He was just doing a lot of drugs and it was just dark for him," he said in the interview.
In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit. While Combs settled the case a day after the suit was filed, footage later released revealed Combs attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
In the clip, the entertainer, wearing only a towel, can be seen chasing Ventura down the hall before grabbing her the back of the head and slamming her into the ground.
In response, Combs apologized and said: "I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry."
The 55-year-old is behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has been denied bail three times.
Following his arrest, tons of lawsuits have been filed against Combs, including one male escort accusing him of sexually assault and of threatening to have him killed.
Combs' legal team denied this accusations as well as the others. The music star's trial is set to begin in May 2025.