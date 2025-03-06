We Reveal How Mock Academy Awards 15-YEAR Plan Could 'Jazz Up' Oscars After This Year's Show Was Mocked as 'Dullest in its History'
And now, here to present the 2040 Academy Award for best AI Picture, please welcome: A Tesla bot!
RadarOnline.com can reveal future plans have already been imagined to revamp the prestigious Hollywood awards to grow with the times – especially after this year's Oscars were slammed as the "dullest in history."
The Oscars' 15-year game plan, mapped out by The Hollywood Reporter, could include wild new categories like Best Organic Picture, Best AI Picture, and Best Hybrid Picture – plus, the possibility for social media content to snag nominations.
Not to mention the entire event being aired by Apple Vision Pro.
Picture this: The Best AI Picture category leans toward ambitious films with elaborate settings and surreal character crossovers.
This year’s frontrunner, though perhaps overzealous with its mix of seven top A-listers in one scene, embraces the category's spirit of pushing boundaries.
Next, Best Organic Picture is leaning toward the raw, real films – usually emotional dramas or tearjerkers that hit hard, leaving viewers with that post-movie nostalgic feeling.
And lastly, Best Hybrid is the most confusing category – blending real actors with digital creations and allowing audiences to watch human performers interact with AI.
Even after a few years, it's still unclear what voters are looking for, but a hybrid winner always grabs attention – particularly with the showdown over who gets to deliver the acceptance speech.
Now that it's 2040, predicting the human performance categories at the Oscars is nearly impossible, especially after the switch to a genderless format with 20 lead and 20 supporting actors.
But this unpredictability makes betting on the ceremony thrilling – with odds shifting throughout the event – creating potential for big wins.
And let's keep going – the new, toned-down In Memoriam segment also has fans excited after last year's over-the-top hologram performances.
Additionally, Best Live-Action Short has become an intriguing race, especially with new rules allowing anyone who’s posted on social media in the past year to compete.
Meanwhile, fans are wondering if Diane Warren will finally win an Oscar for Best Original Song after dozens of nominations.
Though predicting the future of film may seem daunting for those tied to tradition, it's certainly thrilling for those who deemed this year's awards "dull."
In fact, the 2025 ceremony was labeled the most "boring" in the awards' 97-year history.
Taking to X, one critic wrote: "That was the most boring Oscars I have ever watched."
Another added: "The Oscars are the most boring award show. Only time they were lit was when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock."
The ceremony, also called "woke" by some viewers, once again angered fans as it served as a platform for guests to air their political views.
Oscar-winning director Basel Adra was heckled as he delivered an impassioned critique of Trump's foreign policy relating to the Israel-Palestine crisis during his acceptance speech on stage.
Adra gripped the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film No Other Land, which captured the plight of Palestinians throughout the ongoing war with Israel.
But as he slammed "this administration's foreign policy" for blocking the path to peace, a member of the crowd shouted "get rid of Hamas".
Weeks before the awards, Hollywood bigwigs pushed for them to be scrapped, fearing the night would turn into just a wildfires charity fundraiser.
But one showbiz insider said: "This is the last thing the people of Los Angeles need… more woke virtue signaling from the Hollywood elite. The whole thing should be canceled. Period."
The Shining author Stephen King believed the event should have been axed entirely, saying he would not be voting as part of the committee.
He wrote: "Not voting in the Oscars this year. IMHO they should cancel them. No glitz with Los Angeles on fire."
Hacks star Jean Smart, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series in January, also demanded the event be canceled.
She said: "With ALL due respect during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have gathered to victims of the fires and the firefighters."