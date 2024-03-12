Oscars Outburst: Diane Warren Had Alleged Meltdown After Presenter Ariana Grande Skipped Over Nominees
Iconic songwriter Diane Warren was among the stars nominated for an Oscar this year, and insiders said she threw a conniption when her name wasn't even mentioned when Ariana Grande presented Best Original Song at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony.
RadarOnline.com has learned that eyewitnesses claimed they saw Warren throw a "mini tantrum" when the pop star skipped the names and credits of all five best original song nominees and went straight into revealing Billie Eilish as the winner for her hit track "What Was I Made For?" for the Barbie movie.
Warren was among those up for a prize this year for "The Fire Inside" from the Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie and according to a sensational report, she wasn't discreet about her disapproval when she didn't get her moment of recognition.
Warren was so pissed at not being mentioned there, Puck News reported, citing attendees who claim she leapt from her seat and started running around the orchestra level looking for board of governors members to complain to.
But that's not all that allegedly happened. Desperate Housewives icon Eva Longoria, who directed Flamin' Hot, apparently saw the unfolding scene and "bailed for the lobby."
Warren has been nominated for 15 Oscars, but has yet to walk home with the prize which may have contributed to her being upset.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to her reps for comment.
Warren told Variety losing the 2016 Oscar for her song "Til It Happens to You" was her toughest loss, noting that she is still very grateful to be in the running.
"It would be great to win the competitive Oscar, which has eluded me," the songwriter said. "But, if I had to choose between winning a competitive Oscar one time and never getting nominated again, I'd choose to get nominated again and never winning. I love to keep getting nominated. It's awesome."
Becky G rocked the crowd on Sunday while performing "The Fire Inside," and Eilish also garnered a standing ovation for her live rendition of "What Was I Made For?"
Longoria shared her excitement leading up to the star-studded event.
"Their performance tonight… You will never be more proud to be a Latino and a Chicano, but Becky's thought and love that she put into this performance tonight is going to blow everybody away," Longoria gushed during the Live from E! red carpet coverage.