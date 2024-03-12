Oscars Outburst: Diane Warren Had Alleged Meltdown After Presenter Ariana Grande Skipped Over Nominees

Iconic songwriter Diane Warren was among the stars nominated for an Oscar this year, and insiders said she threw a conniption when her name wasn't even mentioned when Ariana Grande presented Best Original Song at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony.

RadarOnline.com has learned that eyewitnesses claimed they saw Warren throw a "mini tantrum" when the pop star skipped the names and credits of all five best original song nominees and went straight into revealing Billie Eilish as the winner for her hit track "What Was I Made For?" for the Barbie movie.