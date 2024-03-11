2024 Oscars Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars
The 2024 Academy Awards brought together Hollywood's finest for a night of glamour and excitement this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
As always, the award ceremony’s red carpet was the center of attention, showcasing this year’s biggest stars' fashion choices for the world to see.
Viewers who tuned in to this year’s Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night were treated to a mix of stunning styles and fashion fails – with some celebrities hitting the mark and others missing it completely.
Keep scrolling to see the 10 best and 10 worst dressed stars of this year’s 96th Annual Academy Awards.
The 10 Best Dressed Stars
Let's start with the 10 best dressed of Hollywood's biggest stars at this year's Oscars.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy donned a stunning and elegant bedazzled silver gown for this year's ceremony.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, stepped onto the red carpet in a modest and white strapless gown. She paired her Oscars night outfit with a diamond necklace.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Barbie, added a touch of sparkle to his Oscars outfit with his black suit jacket.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens wore a sleek black gown as she stepped onto the red carpet ahead of this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Did we mention that she also announced her pregnancy with her first child and showed off her baby bump?
Bradley Cooper
Maestro frontrunner Bradley Cooper sported a white button-down shirt under his suit this year and finished the Academy Awards ensemble with black dress shoes. He also, per usual, brought his mother as his date to this year's ceremony.
Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin, who became the youngest ever winner of the Best Actress Oscar in 1987, turned heads in a purple Rodarte gown with shimmering sequins on Sunday night.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish rocked her long hair, a tweed skirt, and tiny Chanel purse at the 2024 Oscars red carpet this year. She also wore a red Artists4Ceasefire pin on her lapel. She is nominated for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt wore a sparkling Schiaparelli gown this year and complimented her glamorous Oscars outfit with a set of Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright of American Fiction looked sleek in a black tuxedo at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Eugenia Kuzmina
Actress and supermodel Eugenia Kuzmina stepped out on Sunday night and walked the Oscars red carpet in a pink dress that draped over her shoulders and around her neck in a modest fashion statement.
The 10 Worst Dressed Stars
Now check out the 10 worst dressed stars at this year's 96th Annual Academy Awards.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande wore a pink strapless ruched gown that featured an off-the-shoulder puff sleeve cape and a long train that appeared to pay homage to her upcoming Wicked character Glinda.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne Johnson stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday evening dressed in a dark gray suit with deep red trim at the chest.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve black gown on Sunday evening. She appeared as a presenter during the ceremony.
Eugene Lee Yang
Filmmaker and actor Eugene Lee Yang rocked a red suit dress at this year's ceremony.
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata held hands on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre. Cage, 60, sported a classic tuxedo while Shibata, 28, donned a black-and-gray gown paired with a black purse.
Ian Boggs
Japanese-American YouTuber Ian Boggs wore a busy and fetching pink suit on this year's Oscars red carpet.
Sean Lennon and Girlfriend Charlotte Kemp Muhl
Sean Lennon and his girlfriend, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, put on a loved-up display at the Oscars red carpet in matching black outfits before walking into the Dolby Theatre for the anticipated awards ceremony.
Sandra Hüller
Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller wore a gown with dramatic and eye-catching off-the-shoulder neckline for this year's ceremony.
Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough posed up a storm on this year's red carpet in a long-sleeved tartan print dress on Sunday evening.
Keltie Knight
TV host Keltie Knight attended the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in a popping pink dressed tied with a big bow below her waist.