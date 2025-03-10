EXCLUSIVE: Far-Right Anti-#MeToo Campaigner Candace Owens Warns Hollywood Harvey Weinstein is Spilling Showbiz Secrets from Behind Bars in Stunning Act of Revenge

In the first episode of the new series, Harvey Speaks: The Project Runway Production, for her podcast Candace, she discusses the allegations made by Miriam Haley, who claimed the film producer pinned her down and forced her into a sex act at his New York City apartment in 2006.

Back in October 2017, the #MeToo movement gained popularity after the shocking allegations against Weinstein were made public.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act.

Four years later, in April 2024, his conviction was overturned.