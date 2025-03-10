Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Far-Right Anti-#MeToo Campaigner Candace Owens Warns Hollywood Harvey Weinstein is Spilling Showbiz Secrets from Behind Bars in Stunning Act of Revenge

Photo of Harvey Weinstein and Candace Owens
Source: MEGA/YouTube

Candace Owens issued the warning as she continues to talk with the disgraced film producer.

March 10 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Candace Owens has warned Hollywood Harvey Weinstein is spilling massive showbiz secrets from behind bars in a stunning act of revenge.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the anti-#MeToo campaigner has been digging into the story of the former production assistant who put the disgraced film producer in jail after making disturbing sexual assault allegations.

candace owens legal letter president emmanuelle yt
Source: CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE

Owens has discussed the allegations against Weinstein.

In the first episode of the new series, Harvey Speaks: The Project Runway Production, for her podcast Candace, she discusses the allegations made by Miriam Haley, who claimed the film producer pinned her down and forced her into a sex act at his New York City apartment in 2006.

Back in October 2017, the #MeToo movement gained popularity after the shocking allegations against Weinstein were made public.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act.

Four years later, in April 2024, his conviction was overturned.

On the first episode of her podcast, Owens called out the major celebrities who often praised Weinstein – before the allegations.

One of the celebrities she took the time to call out was Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Owens said: "We showed you before when we cut a trailer for this. He's God, he's God, he's God.

"Then instantly, right, instantly, and this is a matter of self-preseveration, those very same people like Jennifer Lawrence, who said he was God, and thank you and I owe you so much...turned on him and were part of the dog pile."

harvey weinstein trial cancer diabetes rikers fear
Source: MEGA

Weinstein's retrial starts in April 2024.

The controversial podcast host then played sound clips of Lawrence, as well as television hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel bashing Weinstein.

Owens added: "Incredible, with friends like these who took, took, took....who needs enemies, right? And that's the thing about the #MeToo movement, when people are certain that people are going down, they are willing to say so much.

"Then when someone's going back and through the facts, people start to get nervous. I think there's going to be a lot of celebrities that are nervous, they know I am talking to Harvey. They know I know stuff. They know I am getting close, freaking out, what do I know about these people?"

In April 2024, after his conviction was overturned, Owens took to X to share her thoughts on the shocking decision.

She wrote at the time: "You can say what you will about Harvey Weinstein, but the case against him in New York was one of the most absurd convictions I've ever seen. Read the case details. Full on witch hunt. Glad it was overturned. New York has a real problem."

Owens also mentioned she believes the courts "in general have become playgrounds for 'social justice' rather than actual justice."

Photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Source: MEGA

Weinstein was hopeful to have an earlier trial due to his health conditions.

The disgraced film producer will face a retrial in New York on rape charges on April 15.

Weinstein was hopeful to have an earlier trial due to his health conditions and said: "I won't be there for April. I can’t wait for tomorrow. I can’t hold on anymore. I am holding on because I want justice. I want this to be over with."

