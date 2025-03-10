James Bond Crisis: Amazon Bosses Forced to Confirm 007 Will Remain a Man Over Fears World Was Facing Seeing Super-Spy Turned Trans or Female in Woke Reboot of Franchise
The next James Bond will be a man – as Amazon are forced to confirm the super spy’s gender amid rumors he could be trans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Amazon Studios, who now own the franchise, have been put under pressure to declare their intentions over 007, as fans fear "woke" Hollywood may influence their plans.
But Amazon has circulated an internal memo stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality.
And the streamer also confirmed his nationality.
A source said: "There have been so many erroneous rumours about the future of Bond.
"Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male."
Jeff Bezos owned Amazon Studios Bond purchased the franchise and rights for $990 million from Bond stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.
Broccoli and Wilson have fiercely protected the image of the British hero since taking over Eon Productions, the UK company behind previous Bond films, in 1995.
Broccoli is said to have insisted on Bond remaining British before agreeing to sell.
Eon was founded by her father and Mr Wilson's stepfather, Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, who bought the film rights to the martini-sipping, womanizing spy from Bond creator Ian Fleming in 1961.
There have since been 25 Bond films, starting with 1962's Dr No. But last month Broccoli, 64, and Wilson, 83, announced they had sold all creative rights to Amazon, headed by Bezos, who some fans compare to a Bond villain.
Fans complained Amazon's plans to develop spin-off shows including one focusing on the early days of 007's secretary Miss Moneypenny would ruin the franchise. And they feared Amazon would try to "wokeify" Bond.
But an Amazon insider said: "Jeff is a massive Bond fan and while he's excited to see how Amazon can take the franchise forward there are certain things which are sacrosanct. That's why the memo went out this week, to reassure everyone.
"But certain things are up for discussion, like whether the next Bond should be played by a man of color."
The last Bond film was 2021's No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux.
Several names have been touted for the role of 007, after Craig stood down form the role.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Theo James and Henry Cavill have been dominating the conversation.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month lesser known actor Stuart Martin is also now in serious contention for the iconic role after starring in projects like Miss Scarlett & The Duke and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon.
Martin's potential casting would mark a significant shift for the role, as he would become the first Scotsman to portray the legendary spy since Sean Connery's departure from the franchise in 1983.
A source claimed: "Stuart is the name that has been discussed in Bond circles by those in the know.
"He is in serious contention. No-one will confirm this because Eon goes all out to deny and shy away from anything concerning casting, but it would be an amazing milestone to have a Scottish Bond again."