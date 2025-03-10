Your tip
Wendy Williams Rushed To The Hospital By Ambulance — After Former TV Host Begged For Help and Claimed She Feels Like She's 'In Prison' Amid Controversial Guardianship

Wendy Williams was hospitalized after dropping a note asking for help from her New York City assisted living facility.

March 10 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams has been rushed to the hospital from her New York City assisted living facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Police were called to perform a wellness check on the former daytime talkshow host, 60, after she dropped a handwritten note from her fifth-story window pleading for help.

Williams was rushed to the hospital in New York City.

Williams' note read: "Help! Wendy!!"

She was later seen standing in front of the window of her room waving her arms for help as she was on the phone.

Shortly after she was spotted from her window, the 60-year-old was escorted out of the facility by NYPD and got into an ambulance waiting outside.

Wendy Williams is desperate to leave her current resident where she feels 'trapped'.

Her plea for help comes as she claimed she was being held "prisoner" in the assisted living facility as she battles to end her court-appointed guardianship, which was put in place in May 2022.

Shortly after she was appointed a guardian, Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia.

As RadarOnline.com reported, during recent public sightings, Williams was seen using a mobility scooter.

Wendy Williams wants a judge to end her guardianship as she insists she does not have dementia.

Despite her dementia diagnosis, Williams has insisted she is not "cognitively impaired" and does not belong in the assisted living facility.

An employee at Williams' assisted living center also claimed she showed no signs of dementia or memory loss.

They said: "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time. You can tell her something today, and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."

Meanwhile, Williams has been locked in a legal fight for her freedom as she disagrees with guardian Sabrina Morrissey, who claimed she's "permanently incapacitated."

Williams fired her previous court-appointed attorney, Linda Redlisky, on January 29 and has recently requested to be "re-evaluated" by a doctor of her choosing.

The doctor was said to be selected by Williams' new attorney who is seeking to help the former TV personality end her guardianship.

Williams has called her diagnosis 'disgusting' and 'fake.'

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Williams called her diagnosis "disgusting" and "fake."

She told the radio show hosts: "I feel like I'm trapped in a prison. My life is f----- up."

Under her conservatorship, Williams is not allowed to receive calls, needs someone to go out and get her supplies and spends her days inside a tiny room at the care facility with a bed and a TV.

Williams branded the conservatorship "emotional abuse" as she noted her "neighbors" at the care facility are decades older than her.

She continued: "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor.

"I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by."

