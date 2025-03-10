EXCLUSIVE: Big-Screen 'Everyman' Gets Deep About His Favorite Movie Roles — Including the One that Gave Him a Brutal Glimpse at Lives of 'Good People Stuck at the Bottom'
Movie vet Jeff Daniels grew up to be the perfect "everyman" in any film – with valuable life lessons hiding behind some of his most memorable roles.
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor's top ten favorite characters from his impressive career, featuring juicy stories about him "ripping off" Dick Van Dyke, and how a 2021 film offered a powerful glimpse into the lives of those "stuck at the bottom."
Born in Georgia and raised in Michigan, 70-year-old Daniels had a diverse childhood that helped shape him into a versatile talent in Hollywood.
The "Jack of all trades" said in a new interview: "The town I lived in was so small, most kids participated in everything – on all the teams and in town plays."
Kicking off Daniel's "Top 10" list was his role as Flap Horton in 1983's Terms of Endearment, admitting his love for the film stemmed from his character being so unappealing.
The star said it "happened partly because Flap was very unlikable. I had no problem with it, you know?
"You play people, warts and all. It’s not until you get into the movies and television where you have to worry about things like being likable."
Daniels' next favorite role came in 1985's The Purple Rose of Cairo, where he replaced Michael Keaton – who was let go by director Woody Allen 10 days into filming – to star opposite Mia Farrow.
He recalled: "Halfway through, Woody told me I was good. Instantly I knew I was going to make a living in this business."
In 1986, Daniels appeared as Charles Driggs in Something Wild – where he learned some valuable input that stuck with him throughout his career.
On taking chemistry lessons from co-star Melanie Griffith, he said: "If you just react to what an actor's giving you, they'll do half your work for you.
"This was my chance to do Dick Van Dyke and Jack Lemmon. I basically ripped them off."
Daniel's next favorite came in 1994, when he starred in the hit film Dumb and Dumber alongside Jim Carrey.
The actor said while many tried to talk him out of doing the "silly comedy," it turned out to be a smart move in the long run.
He explained: "Working with Jim Carrey taught me how to be fearless – I've been creatively fearless ever since then.
"He's still a great friend."
Coming in at #5 was playing Bill Lishman in 1996's Fly Away Home.
On portraying a real-life naturalist, Daniels recalled: "It was great to try to get inside his head, that free thinker, that free spirit.
"It's a perfect example of a family film that got great reviews."
2005's The Squid and the Whale landed next on Daniel's favorites list – mainly because he overcame fear in order to pull off his role as Bernard Berkman.
While saying he never shied away from father roles, Daniels noted "the trick is in finding things to do with them."
He added: "The one in The Squid and the Whale just scared me. I had no idea how to play him. That's why I did it."
In 2012, Daniels found himself at a career crossroads – but found the right path when he took on his role in The Newsroom, for which he earned an Emmy Award.
He said: "I wanted to quit (acting) before I was fired or let go or dismissed or over.
"Then show creator Aaron Sorkin called. My career didn't die, much to my happiness!"
In 2015, Daniels landed his next favorite role in The Martian – even though he wasn't particularly a fan of sci-fi.
Recalling a memorable moment, Daniels said: "Every night when I did the closing argument facing the audience and 1,400 people didn't move, I realized I can't ever top this!"
Daniels' most recent top movie was 2021's American Rust, where he played the role of Del Harris.
He called the film a "deep dive into good people stuck at the bottom" that showed them "doing whatever they can to survive."
He added: "Their dreams didn't come true, and America is full of these people. We have tried to draw an authentic, accurate, heartfelt, yearn for these people to succeed."
In addition to this list, Daniels also appeared in films such as Racing with the Moon (1984), Arachnophobia (1990), Speed (1994), 101 Dalmatians (1996), and Goodbye, Mr. Chips (2002).