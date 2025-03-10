Inside Cary Grant's Close Bond With the Man Who Helped Launch His Hollywood Career — 'The Perfect Friendship'

With no culture and an unrefined look, Grant's chances at making it as an actor were slim to none without Randolph Scott's help.

His childhood was troubled with his father, Elias, working in a factory – where the star said he "made no more than a modest living and we had little money."

His mother, Elsie, disappeared in the middle of the night, taken to an asylum, when he was nine-years-old.

He would spend over two decades assuming she had died until he discovered she was alive and well when he was 35-years-old.

Against all odds, Grant made it to Hollywood after performing on Broadway.