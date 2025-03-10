Gene Hackman's Daughter Leslie Looks Somber During Solo Outing — After Famous Father Discovered to Have Died a Week Following Wife's Rat-Related Death

All this comes after Hackman and his wife Arakawa's cause of death was revealed – and they died due to two completely different reasons.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the state of New Mexico, concluded Arakawa, 65, died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rare disease carried by rodents – while the movie star succumbed due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, worsened due to his Alzheimer's.

Hackman's autopsy showed no signs of internal or external trauma, but did detail severe heart disease as well as evidence of prior heart attacks.

Arakawa is now believed to have died about a week before Hackman.