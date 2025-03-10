Gene Hackman's Daughter Leslie Looks Somber During Solo Outing — After Famous Father Discovered to Have Died a Week Following Wife's Rat-Related Death
Gene Hackman's daughter Leslie has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles just days after her father's cause of death was revealed.
Leslie had previously admitted she hadn't seen the Hollywood star in months before his lifeless body – along with his wife Betsy Arakawa – were found, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the outing, Leslie appeared to be running errands as she was seen holding a plastic bag as she made her way toward her red Jeep. Leslie wore a long breezy dress and kept her leather purse close as she made her way around the city.
The 58-year-old was not seen with her sister Elizabeth, as the duo previously grabbed breakfast together at Denny's in Burbank.
All this comes after Hackman and his wife Arakawa's cause of death was revealed – and they died due to two completely different reasons.
Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the state of New Mexico, concluded Arakawa, 65, died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rare disease carried by rodents – while the movie star succumbed due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, worsened due to his Alzheimer's.
Hackman's autopsy showed no signs of internal or external trauma, but did detail severe heart disease as well as evidence of prior heart attacks.
Arakawa is now believed to have died about a week before Hackman.
According to Jarrell, it is likely the Unforgiven actor was unaware his beloved wife had passed due to his advanced Alzheimer's, and revealed she is believed to have died first on February 11.
Hackman and Arakawa were found dead – and "mummified" – in separate rooms on Wednesday, February 26, inside their mansion.
Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification of her hands and feet, while Hackman was exhibited the same signs of rot.
Due to to the decomposed state of the pair's bodies, it took authorities on the scene 12 hours to identify them.
Following their deaths, eldest daughter Elizabeth, 62, speculated their passing may have been caused by a carbon monoxide leak, however, that was completely shot down by investigators as they both tested negative for carbon monoxide.
At the time, many theories were spewed before the official causes of death of the pair was revealed, including "companion suicide."
However, James Gill, Chief Medical Examiner for the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, rejected the theory, explaining people who choose dual suicide were usually found dead together in bed and not in "separate locations" as Hackman and Arakawa were found.
Despite their tragic deaths, Leslie previously credited her stepmom for keeping her dad alive until age 95, and claimed the French Connection star was in "good health" prior to his passing.
She said: "Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition. He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.”
Leslie added: "They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive. Betsy took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So, I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."
However, according to close family friends Daniel and Barbara Lenihan, Hackman was “essentially kind of home-bound," as the couple claimed the star's health "was really slipping there.”