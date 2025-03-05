'It Doesn't Make Sense': James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli's Decision To Give Up Control of Spy Character Baffles Industry — As Amazon Buys Iconic Franchise for $1B and Kicks Off New Era
Barbara Broccoli was in charge of the James Bond franchise for 30 years before giving up control to Amazon in a massive deal – but the industry still can't figure out why.
The producer is said to have called the bosses at Amazon "f------ idiots" before selling off the spy character, in a wild turn of events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last month, fans were stunned upon learning Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson had given up complete creative control of Bond to Jeff Bezos' company.
Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson, and Broccoli formed a new joint venture in which the duo will still co-own James Bond intellectual property rights — however, Amazon MGM will have creative control – a right the latter is said to have spent a cool $1billion for.
While Broccoli has yet to reveal why she made the decision, many have offered up theories.
Some believe the longtime producer, at age 64, simply did not see herself having the energy to continue on with the franchise — as a new Bond has yet to be named after Daniel Craig last played him in 2021's No Time to Die.
Others think Broccoli did not want much to do with Amazon, who she reportedly called "f------ idiots."
"Barbara will absolutely stick to her guns and say this is a theatrical experience. This is not going to go to streaming immediately. Bond is always an event picture," Martin Campbell, who directed Bond films Casino Royale and GoldenEye, said before Broccoli's 180 turn.
Another theory lays out the possibility she simply couldn't say no to Bezos' offer. A source claimed the billionaire business man had his feathers ruffled over Broccoli's "idiots" comment.
"I don’t care what it costs, get rid of her,’" is what the insider close to the franchise claimed Bezos said in response.
Broccoli's decision not only cuts her off from the franchise, but it also drops potential heirs, including Wilson's son, Greg, who insiders think was being prepared to take over the business.
A source said: “To tell you the truth nobody knows why Barbara did it. It doesn’t make sense.”
All this comes as another source claimed the next Bond film not only has yet to lock down a star, but a script is also not close to being finished.
The insider told RadarOnline.com: "What’s gone wrong with James Bond? There is no star, no script and no plan and that doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Amazon is dragging its feet and that is an understatement."
Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond from 1995 to 2002, previously praised Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the possibility of him taking on the legendary role.
Brosnan, 71, said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so... he’s great, look at him now, he’s black tie, handsome and yeah, he’d be a great Bond."
However, after gaining control of the franchise, Bezos took to X to ask fans who they would "pick as the next Bond?"
Meghan Markle Slammed After Being 'Unbelievably Rude' To 'Friend' Mindy Kaling On New Netflix Series Over Title — 'She Acts So Entitled and Condescending'
So far, many have pointed to former Superman Henry Cavill as their pick.