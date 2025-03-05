Your tip
We Reveal the REAL Reason Selena Gomez is With Benny Blanco — After Couple is Hammered by 'Beauty and the Beast' Trolling

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance has finally been explained.

March 5 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship has ridiculed by internet trolls comparing the actress and music producer to beauty and the beast, but sources close to the couple have now defended their romance and laid out all the reasons why the former Disney star fell in love with her fiancé, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, Gomez, 32, kept her romance with Blanco, 36, on the down low until going Instagram official in 2023. A year later they became engaged in December.

While Gomez looked overjoyed to share the engagement news – and her rock – with followers online, cruel trolls dismissed her happiness to focus on her fiancé's appearance.

Soon, critics took to social media to smear the duo, branding them a "beauty and the beast" pairing.

Although both A-listers are used to online criticism, the comments were said to get under Blanco's skin.

An insider shared: "They're constantly being ridiculed as this so-called Beauty and the Beast couple and trolled by fans who ask what she sees in him and say things like, whatever it is, it can't be his looks.

"For Benny, it must be unnerving and imitating, especially when you consider all the flak he's getting. Selena doesn't understand why people don't let it go. They deal with it all the time on social media, and they're sick and tired of it."

Additional criticism was sparked by a comment comedian Nikki Glaser made at last year's Golden Globes.

She mocked: "(Gomez is) here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy."

Despite Blanco reportedly being down in the dumps over the hurtful comments, fans continued to air their opinions about the pair online.

One X user wrote: "Imagine being Selena Gomez and have to kiss Benny Blanco mouth everyday. Like sis, kissing a frog must be better than this."

After similar comments about the star's looks were made on the Rare Beauty founder's Instagram page, Gomez appeared to limit comments on her posts.

Meanwhile, a source close to Gomez opened up about the pair's relationship following backlash.

The insider told the Daily Mail: "Selena has said multiple times that Benny is the love of her life, and she means it."

They additionally noted Gomez was drawn to Blanco because he represents "stability" in her life.

From being a child actress to being diagnosed with lupus, an auto-immune disease which resulted in her having a kidney transplant in her 20s, and then a rollercoaster relationship with Bieber, Gomez has found lasting comfort in her love with Blanco.

In addition to his "stability," the source also said Blanco's willingness to sign a prenuptial agreement and being uninterested in the actress' $1.3billion fortune was also attractive to Gomez.

The insider told the outlet "both are aware" the Only Murders in the Building star is "worth so much more than Benny," before noting he signed the prenup to prove "that he wants nothing more from her than her love."

