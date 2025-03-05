We Reveal the REAL Reason Selena Gomez is With Benny Blanco — After Couple is Hammered by 'Beauty and the Beast' Trolling

An insider shared: "They're constantly being ridiculed as this so-called Beauty and the Beast couple and trolled by fans who ask what she sees in him and say things like, whatever it is, it can't be his looks.

"For Benny, it must be unnerving and imitating, especially when you consider all the flak he's getting. Selena doesn't understand why people don't let it go. They deal with it all the time on social media, and they're sick and tired of it."

Additional criticism was sparked by a comment comedian Nikki Glaser made at last year's Golden Globes.

She mocked: "(Gomez is) here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy."