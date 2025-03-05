Your tip
Donald Trump

Revealed: Sean Hannity's Secret GROVELING Phone Call to Donald Trump — as He Begged and Pleaded ‘Please, for the Love of God … Don't Do It'

Sean Hannity tried to step in and stop his longtime pal.

March 5 2025, Updated 5:02 p.m. ET

Sean Hannity's secret groveling phone call to Donald Trump has been revealed.

The Fox News host took action to make amends between the news station and his longtime friend of the president after blasted the Murdoch family on his Truth Social account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sean hannity joe biden on drugs cnn debate donald trump all hyped up
Source: MEGA

Hannity begged his pal to stop.

According to an upcoming book by Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt called Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, Hannity stepped in after Trump made comments regarding Fox's defamation lawsuit, which was filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

As previously reported, Dominion Voting Systems sued after the network's coverage of the 2020 presidential election – which Trump lost against ex-president Joe Biden – due to the phony conspiracy theories that claimed its equipment changed the votes.

In April 2023, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to avoid a trial.

According to a deposition cited in a filing by Dominion, Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News, admitted several hosts "endorsed" Trump’s election claims.

In February 2023, Trump put Murdoch on blast and didn't hold back, writing on Truth Social: "Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves — they already are."

He continued: "If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stollen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible, because they are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS."

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Trump an Hannity ended the call on a good note.

According to the upcoming book, Hannity swooped in and tried to put a stop to Trump's Truth Social messages about the network he works for and the Murdoch family.

Hannity allegedly begged, according to an excerpt from the book obtained by The Washington Post: "Please do not hit Fox, do not hit the Murdoch family. Just please, for the love of God, please don’t do it.

"Mr. President, I’m trying to help you out here with the Fox people here. But you’re not making it easy for me by going after the Murdochs. You’re not helping me.

"You’re not helping yourself. If you can just lay off, we can start making some moves and getting back to normal."

President Trump was allegedly surrounded by his team during the call and said to them: "Sean is trying to do the right thing. But, man, the Murdochs? I don’t know."

After Hannity seemed to realize Trump wasn't on board with his request to not troll the Murdoch family, he begged for the president's campaign manager Susie Wiles to hear him out.

The Fox News host begged Wiles: "Susie, are you in the room? Susie, can you talk to the president? For the love of God can you talk to the president?"

elon musk creepy photobomb donald trump promo pic toes first buddy
Source: MEGA

Trump's team backed his decisions during the call.

Wiles seemed to side with her boss and allegedly replied: "Well, Sean, President Trump is going to do what President Trump thinks is best and fair."

Trump and Hannity ended the call on a good note, with the president calling his pal "good man."

While these claims are made in the book, it's been reported Hannity said he did not remember speaking with Wiles during the conversation.

Isenstadt’s book is set to be released on March 18.

