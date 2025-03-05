Revealed: Sean Hannity's Secret GROVELING Phone Call to Donald Trump — as He Begged and Pleaded ‘Please, for the Love of God … Don't Do It'

According to an upcoming book by Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt called Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, Hannity stepped in after Trump made comments regarding Fox's defamation lawsuit, which was filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

As previously reported, Dominion Voting Systems sued after the network's coverage of the 2020 presidential election – which Trump lost against ex-president Joe Biden – due to the phony conspiracy theories that claimed its equipment changed the votes.

In April 2023, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to avoid a trial.