Donald Trump Aide Who Allegedly Was Shown Classified Map Has Top Post Working for China Lobbying Firm
A top Trump campaign adviser who allegedly got a glimpse of a classified map of an unidentified foreign country has a high-ranking role at a lobbying firm serving Chinese entities.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Susie Wiles, who will be leading his second reelection effort, is the individual singled out in Smith's indictment, sources alleged.
The New York Post reported she is the co-chair of the lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs, which has taken millions of dollars over the years from China-based companies, including Yealink, Hikvision, and Alibaba. It was noted the firm serves entities that could pose a national security threat and help Beijing commit human rights abuses.
In the indictment brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors accused the former president of allegedly mishandling the top-secret documents after leaving the White House and obstructing the government's efforts to have them returned.
Trump allegedly showed her the map in August or September of 2021 while discussing a military operation the 2024 hopeful said "was not going well," ABC News reported.
It was alleged that Trump said he "should not be showing the map" to her and "not to get too close."
"Jack Smith and the Special Counsel’s investigation is openly engaging in outright election interference and meddling by attacking one of the leaders of President Trump's re-election campaign," a Trump campaign spokesperson told ABC News.
"This sham investigation by Joe Biden and his weaponized DOJ are clearly designed to inflict maximum political damage and to prevent President Trump ... from reclaiming the White House."
As the investigation continues, a grand jury has fired off more subpoenas to other individuals involved in the classified docs case, the latest development after the unveiling of a 38-count indictment this month against the former president and an aide.
Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The tentative trial date in December will likely be pushed back due to the complex nature of the case, legal experts predicted, theorizing that it could be as late as spring 2024.