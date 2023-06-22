Major Blow For Trump as Judge Sends Ex-FBI Analyst Who Kept Classified Documents in Her Bathroom to Four Years in Prison

A former FBI intelligence analyst who kept hundreds of classified documents at her home was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough gave his verdict on Kendra Kingsbury, 50, of Garden City, Kansas, this week, sentencing her to three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. She must surrender to federal authorities by July 21.

Many now question what may come for former president Donald Trump, who is currently facing similar charges.