Major Blow For Trump as Judge Sends Ex-FBI Analyst Who Kept Classified Documents in Her Bathroom to Four Years in Prison
A former FBI intelligence analyst who kept hundreds of classified documents at her home was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough gave his verdict on Kendra Kingsbury, 50, of Garden City, Kansas, this week, sentencing her to three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. She must surrender to federal authorities by July 21.
Many now question what may come for former president Donald Trump, who is currently facing similar charges.
Trump has been indicted on 31 counts for the Mar-a-Lago case, in addition to counts of obstruction of justice and conspiracy, for which he pleaded not guilty.
"I cannot fathom why you would jeopardize our nation by leaving these types of documents in your bathtub," Bough said while reprimanding Kingsbury for her actions.
The Justice Department claimed she had unlawfully kept about 386 classified documents within her home.
Kingsbury had top security clearance and access, having worked for the Kansas City Division of the FBI from 2004 to 2017.
Her case also involved alleged violations of the Espionage Act, for which she pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents stored in various formats, including hard drives and compact discs, related to national defense last October.
An attorney for Kingsbury, Marc Ermine, had pushed for probation, explaining the ex-intelligence analyst had "suffered from extensive health issues and family tragedies throughout her tenure with the FBI," citing the devastating murder of a family member.
- Kari Lake 'Practically Lives' at Mar-a-Lago and is Seen at Donald Trump's Private Club More Than Melania
- Fox News Host Bret Baier Tells Trump Non-Violent Inmate He Boasted About Freeing Would Be Executed Under His Policy for Convicted Drug Dealers
- 'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Fires Back at Ex-Boss Donald Trump: 'We Don't Owe Him Anything'
The development on Kingsbury has raised fresh questions about Trump's fate as he returned to TruthSocial on Thursday, pleading for Congress to intervene hours after it was revealed the Justice Department had submitted the first batch of evidence they have against him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"THIS CONTINUING SAGA IS RETRIBUTION AGAINST ME FOR WINNING AND, EVEN MORE IMPORTANTLY TO THEM, ELECTION INTERFERENCE REGARDING THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION," Trump posted.
"IT WILL BE THERE UPDATED FORM OF RIGGING OUR MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION. LOOK AT THE POLLS - THEY CAN'T BEAT ME (MAGA!) AT THE BALLOT BOX, THE ONLY WAY THEY CAN WIN IS TO CHEAT. STOP THEM NOW!"