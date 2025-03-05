Rubio Revolt: Secretary of State is 'Frustrated' with Prez Trump — as Supporters Bemoan He's 'Last to Know When Foreign Policy Decisions Are Made'
Marco Rubio has his real feelings on President Trump written all over his face.
And now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Secretary of State has been secretly fuming over Trump keeping him out of the loop on major decisions, especially when it comes to being sidelined in foreign policy – despite being top diplomat.
The tense Oval Office showdown on Friday between Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy quickly became a symbol of America's diminishing influence on the world stage.
The confrontation marked Trump's shift toward fully embracing Putin’s Russia, leading to his announcement on Monday to pause U.S. military aid to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called for a reset in the peace talks.
The image of "disassociating" Rubio – awkwardly sitting beside a grinning Vance – went viral, sparking a flurry of memes and even a parody on Saturday Night Live.
Images were shared on X, where one person wrote: "If Marco Rubio wants to save what’s left of his soul and his honor, he’d resign immediately."
Another joked: "No one has wanted to be severed more than Marco Rubio in this job."
While Rubio quickly fell into line after the Zelenskyy debacle, the clash highlighted a deep divide within the administration: Rubio's frustration with being pushed aside by Trump.
According to four Republicans close to the White House, the seasoned Russia hawk and Ukraine backer has privately voiced his discontent over his lack of foreign policy influence.
One source also revealed Rubio often feels like the last person to learn about key foreign policy decisions.
Republicans close to Rubio said his frustration with the president began before the Zelenskyy visit – with two saying he was surprised when Trump appointed nine foreign policy “envoys” to handle major issues like Gaza and Ukraine.
One noted: "The envoys all have offices in the White House,"making it seem like they had more access to Trump than Rubio.
During his recent confirmation hearings, Rubio stated: "The way this will work, and how I anticipate it will work, is these envoys work for the president in coordination with us."
The insider also mentioned Rubio was unhappy with Trump's choice to revoke former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's government security detail.
They added: "Marco and Pompeo are close, so that decision was egg on Marco's face."
Rubio, initially an unlikely choice for Trump’s Secretary of State, has had a rocky relationship with the president.
Once mocked by Trump as "liddle Marco" during the 2016 GOP primary, Rubio later sought Trump's approval and even earned his endorsement for re-election in 2021.
A source told Vanity Fair: "Trump has Marco at State because it’s the consolation prize."
However, recent tensions have surfaced, with Rubio defending Trump publicly to avoid rumors of a rift.
Despite supporting the administration, sources speculate Rubio may only stay in the role for 18 months before resigning as Trump's foreign policy shifts.