Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood's 'Wellness' Obsession Goes Up in Smoke: How A-Listers Are Back to Puffing… With Gwyneth Paltrow Off the Wagon and Half of Tinseltown on Ozempic

Split photo of Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen
Source: MEGA

These celebrities promote wellness and clean living but have secret vices of their own.

Profile Image

March 5 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood's longtime obsession with clean lifestyles has appeared to go up in cigarette smoke as many top wellness advocates confessed to hiding nasty secret smoking habits, drinking excessively, and using drugs like Ozempic to shed weight quickly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Among those who have built an empire off promoting a healthy aesthetic while indulging in their own bad habits included GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Chrissy Teigen, among others.

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow confessed her guilty pleasure was smoking one cigarette a week.

Article continues below advertisement

Paltrow, 52, added to her fame – and bank account – with the launch of her wellness and lifestyle brand GOOP in September 2008, which initially began as a newsletter offering clean living tips like how to "eliminate white foods" from your diet.

Over the years, the actress has further branded herself as a wellness guru, sharing her intense workout regime and strict anti-inflammatory, plant-based diet with her millions of fans.

While she's built an empire off of the clean living trend, Paltrow has confessed to missing smoking cigarettes – and binge drinking during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow jennifer aniston chrissy teigen secret smokers
Source: MEGA

Aniston admitted she used to be chain smoker when her career was taking off.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2013, the Shallow Hal star admitted her guilty pleasure was smoking cigarettes.

She said: "My one light American Spirit that I smoke once a week, on Saturday night."

After finally kicking the habit, Paltrow revealed years later she "missed" cigarettes while chatting with Holly Willoughby on her podcast.

As RadarOnline.com reported, smoking isn't the only vice Paltrow has indulged in.

Article continues below advertisement
how gwyneth paltrows goop empire is crumbling
Source: MEGA

The GOOP founder said she coped with the stress of the L.A. wildfires by drinking every night.

Article continues below advertisement

While reflecting on how she managed to cope with the stress brought on from the devastating L.A. wildfires, Paltrow said she would "drink every night," adding menopause symptoms heightened her urge to hit the bottle.

She added: "I'm really in the thick of it right now, so I’m all over the place.

"But I noticed my symptoms are, like, pretty well under control unless, you know, in January when the fires were happening in L.A., I’ve used alcohol for its purpose.

"I think I drank every night."

Article continues below advertisement

The actress isn't the only Hollywood A-lister keeping her nasty habits hidden.

Cookbook author and former model Teigen, 39, recently admitted to finally ditching her pack of cigarettes after revealing she had been an "on and off" smoker for years but finally quit "for the last time."

She added: "I'm just furiously chewing Nicotine gum tonight. Don't smoke! Smoking's bad, stop now if you can. I've been an on-and-off smoker for too long.

"I have stopped for the last time, and I'm very proud of myself, but I'm also extremely on edge!"

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen oprah interview cyberbullying courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

Teigen swapped cigarettes for nicotine gum as she confessed she quit smoking 'for the last time.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan

'Workaholic' Christopher Nolan and Producer Wife Emma Thomas Put Kids on Backburner For Movie Making — Director Admits He'd Like to Work 'All the Time' as Major Project 'The Odyssey' Begins Filming

Photo of Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman Cops Admit Shameful Crime Scene Blunder — As So-Called 'Companion Suicide' is Floated as Cause of Actor and Wife's Shocking Joint Deaths

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston, 56, also seemingly picked up her smoking habit again.

The actress, who is known for her strict workout routine and clean eating habits, previously admitted to being a chain smoker early in her career, smoking as much as a pack a day at times, but eventually managed to kick the habit.

While celebrating her birthday in 2022, ex-husband Justin Theroux appeared to slip up and posted an Instagram story of the Friends star lighting what appeared to be a cigarette.

His post was noticeably deleted quickly after he posted.

Meanwhile, the Ozempic craze has swept Hollywood as a quick fix "miracle" weight-loss drug replacing dieting and exercise.

Recently, the SAG awards was branded a "parade of skeletons" over the number of celebrities who had dropped a considerable amount of weight, including Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.