Hollywood's 'Wellness' Obsession Goes Up in Smoke: How A-Listers Are Back to Puffing… With Gwyneth Paltrow Off the Wagon and Half of Tinseltown on Ozempic
Hollywood's longtime obsession with clean lifestyles has appeared to go up in cigarette smoke as many top wellness advocates confessed to hiding nasty secret smoking habits, drinking excessively, and using drugs like Ozempic to shed weight quickly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Among those who have built an empire off promoting a healthy aesthetic while indulging in their own bad habits included GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Chrissy Teigen, among others.
Paltrow, 52, added to her fame – and bank account – with the launch of her wellness and lifestyle brand GOOP in September 2008, which initially began as a newsletter offering clean living tips like how to "eliminate white foods" from your diet.
Over the years, the actress has further branded herself as a wellness guru, sharing her intense workout regime and strict anti-inflammatory, plant-based diet with her millions of fans.
While she's built an empire off of the clean living trend, Paltrow has confessed to missing smoking cigarettes – and binge drinking during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.
During an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2013, the Shallow Hal star admitted her guilty pleasure was smoking cigarettes.
She said: "My one light American Spirit that I smoke once a week, on Saturday night."
After finally kicking the habit, Paltrow revealed years later she "missed" cigarettes while chatting with Holly Willoughby on her podcast.
As RadarOnline.com reported, smoking isn't the only vice Paltrow has indulged in.
While reflecting on how she managed to cope with the stress brought on from the devastating L.A. wildfires, Paltrow said she would "drink every night," adding menopause symptoms heightened her urge to hit the bottle.
She added: "I'm really in the thick of it right now, so I’m all over the place.
"But I noticed my symptoms are, like, pretty well under control unless, you know, in January when the fires were happening in L.A., I’ve used alcohol for its purpose.
"I think I drank every night."
The actress isn't the only Hollywood A-lister keeping her nasty habits hidden.
Cookbook author and former model Teigen, 39, recently admitted to finally ditching her pack of cigarettes after revealing she had been an "on and off" smoker for years but finally quit "for the last time."
She added: "I'm just furiously chewing Nicotine gum tonight. Don't smoke! Smoking's bad, stop now if you can. I've been an on-and-off smoker for too long.
"I have stopped for the last time, and I'm very proud of myself, but I'm also extremely on edge!"
Aniston, 56, also seemingly picked up her smoking habit again.
The actress, who is known for her strict workout routine and clean eating habits, previously admitted to being a chain smoker early in her career, smoking as much as a pack a day at times, but eventually managed to kick the habit.
While celebrating her birthday in 2022, ex-husband Justin Theroux appeared to slip up and posted an Instagram story of the Friends star lighting what appeared to be a cigarette.
His post was noticeably deleted quickly after he posted.
Meanwhile, the Ozempic craze has swept Hollywood as a quick fix "miracle" weight-loss drug replacing dieting and exercise.
Recently, the SAG awards was branded a "parade of skeletons" over the number of celebrities who had dropped a considerable amount of weight, including Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande.