Hollywood's 'Wellness' Obsession Goes Up in Smoke: How A-Listers Are Back to Puffing… With Gwyneth Paltrow Off the Wagon and Half of Tinseltown on Ozempic

Paltrow, 52, added to her fame – and bank account – with the launch of her wellness and lifestyle brand GOOP in September 2008, which initially began as a newsletter offering clean living tips like how to "eliminate white foods" from your diet.

Over the years, the actress has further branded herself as a wellness guru, sharing her intense workout regime and strict anti-inflammatory, plant-based diet with her millions of fans.

While she's built an empire off of the clean living trend, Paltrow has confessed to missing smoking cigarettes – and binge drinking during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.