'Workaholic' Christopher Nolan and Producer Wife Emma Thomas Put Kids on Backburner For Movie Making — Director Admits He'd Like to Work 'All the Time' as Major Project 'The Odyssey' Begins Filming

Nolan, 54, and Thomas, 53, have teamed up for 13 blockbuster movies over the past three decades, often taking them to exotic locations, and away from their four children: Flora, born in 2001, Rory, Oliver, and finally Magnus, born in 2008.

But that seems to be just the way they like it. Speaking to Empire magazine, Thomas said the work is always on their mind – even when they are supposed to be on vacation.

Thomas explained: "Oftentimes our pattern is that we go on holiday right after a movie's come out. So there's usually some version of checking in on (the) box office and so on every morning."

Then she confessed: "Chris isn't very good at not working on a film. So he's always chomping at the bit to get back at it."