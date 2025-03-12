Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Bombshell: Maui Police Chief John Pelletier Accused of 'Covering Up 2018 Gang Rape' Involving Disgraced Rapper, Odell Beckham Jr. and Comedian Druski In New Lawsuit

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Ashley Parham claimed the Maui police chief helped cover-up alleged sexual assault by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Profile Image

March 12 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In a bombshell legal filing, the Maui police chief has been accused of covering up allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chief John Pelletier has found himself at the center of Combs accuser Ashley Parham's lawsuit, who recently amended her filing to include NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her along with the music mogul.

Article continues below advertisement
Odell Beckham Jr. and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Beckham Jr. was accused of participating in an alleged gang rape with Combs in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

In her amended filing, Parham accused Pelletier of acting unlawfully – and further claimed he posed as a California sheriff's deputy after she called 911 to report the alleged incident.

At the time, Pelletier was serving as a Las Vegas police captain.

Parham claimed Pelletier instructed her to go home after she reported the sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs wild theories into necromancy necrophilia black magic
Source: MEGA

Parham claimed John Pelletier responded to a 911 call after the alleged assault and misrepresented himself as the Contra Costa sheriff.

Article continues below advertisement

Pelletier has further been accused of attempting to suppress an investigation into Parham's claims.

According to her lawsuit, Parham fled the scene after the alleged sexual assault and a neighbor called 911, which she initially believed was an act of kindness in her time of need.

Then, Pelletier responded to the call and allegedly misrepresented himself as the Contra Costa sheriff before proceeding to dismiss the plaintiff's concerns.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs wild theories into necromancy necrophilia black magic
Source: MEGA

Parham claimed Pelletier handed the neighbor who called 911 an envelope, which she believed contained cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Her lawsuit stated: "Pelletier, falsely posing as a Contra Costa Sheriff, told (the alleged victim) and the neighbor that they had received several noise complaints prior to the neighbor's call and instructed (Parham) to find a way to get home."

Parham further claimed Pelletier handed an envelope to the neighbor, which she believed contained cash. Afterward, he allegedly took both her and another plaintiff at gunpoint to his home, where they were restrained and prevented from contacting legal representation.

She claimed the police officer attempted to cover up the alleged assault and kidnapping instead of helping the plaintiffs.

Article continues below advertisement
odell beckham jr cryptic message god sean diddy combs lawsuit gang rape
Source: MEGA

Beckham Jr. was playing for the New York Giants at the time the alleged incident with Parham occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

Parham's lawsuit stated: "He had no interest in helping. His actions indicate a desire to keep the incident under wraps."

In light of the alleged victim's filing, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has requested that the Maui County Police Commission place Pelletier on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation.

Bissen said: "While the allegations in the amended complaint remain unproven, they are serious in nature and involve claims of alleged criminal conduct."

The mayor noted the importance of maintaining public trust and effective functioning of the police department, while highlighting due process must be observed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Ayo Edebiri, Elon Musk

'The Bear' Actress Slams 'Idiot' Elon Musk After Tesla Billionaire Spreads False Rumor About Star Replacing Johnny Depp on 'Pirates of the Carribean' — 'I Got Death Threats'

Photo of Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy Update — Trial Kicks Off After Personal Assistant Accused 'Crank That' Rapper of Rape and Kidnapping During '$500 a Week' Job

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Pelletier has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

He said in a statement: "This request is both premature and unjust.

"I understand the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and I fully intend to cooperate with any necessary processes to ensure the truth is known."

In addition to Pelletier, both Beckham and Druski have also denied accusations.

Druski branded the accusations a "fabricated lie" and insisted he was not present when the alleged 2018 assault took place. He noted that at the time of the alleged assault, he was not a public figure and had no industry connections.

The NFL wide receiver insisted there was "no truth" to the allegations while adding he has never met Combs nor has he been to Orinda, California, where the incident was said to have occurred.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.