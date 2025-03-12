Sean 'Diddy' Combs Bombshell: Maui Police Chief John Pelletier Accused of 'Covering Up 2018 Gang Rape' Involving Disgraced Rapper, Odell Beckham Jr. and Comedian Druski In New Lawsuit

In a bombshell legal filing, the Maui police chief has been accused of covering up allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chief John Pelletier has found himself at the center of Combs accuser Ashley Parham's lawsuit, who recently amended her filing to include NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her along with the music mogul.