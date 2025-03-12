Sean 'Diddy' Combs Bombshell: Maui Police Chief John Pelletier Accused of 'Covering Up 2018 Gang Rape' Involving Disgraced Rapper, Odell Beckham Jr. and Comedian Druski In New Lawsuit
In a bombshell legal filing, the Maui police chief has been accused of covering up allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chief John Pelletier has found himself at the center of Combs accuser Ashley Parham's lawsuit, who recently amended her filing to include NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her along with the music mogul.
In her amended filing, Parham accused Pelletier of acting unlawfully – and further claimed he posed as a California sheriff's deputy after she called 911 to report the alleged incident.
At the time, Pelletier was serving as a Las Vegas police captain.
Parham claimed Pelletier instructed her to go home after she reported the sexual assault.
Pelletier has further been accused of attempting to suppress an investigation into Parham's claims.
According to her lawsuit, Parham fled the scene after the alleged sexual assault and a neighbor called 911, which she initially believed was an act of kindness in her time of need.
Then, Pelletier responded to the call and allegedly misrepresented himself as the Contra Costa sheriff before proceeding to dismiss the plaintiff's concerns.
Her lawsuit stated: "Pelletier, falsely posing as a Contra Costa Sheriff, told (the alleged victim) and the neighbor that they had received several noise complaints prior to the neighbor's call and instructed (Parham) to find a way to get home."
Parham further claimed Pelletier handed an envelope to the neighbor, which she believed contained cash. Afterward, he allegedly took both her and another plaintiff at gunpoint to his home, where they were restrained and prevented from contacting legal representation.
She claimed the police officer attempted to cover up the alleged assault and kidnapping instead of helping the plaintiffs.
Parham's lawsuit stated: "He had no interest in helping. His actions indicate a desire to keep the incident under wraps."
In light of the alleged victim's filing, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has requested that the Maui County Police Commission place Pelletier on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation.
Bissen said: "While the allegations in the amended complaint remain unproven, they are serious in nature and involve claims of alleged criminal conduct."
The mayor noted the importance of maintaining public trust and effective functioning of the police department, while highlighting due process must be observed.
Meanwhile, Pelletier has vehemently denied the allegations against him.
He said in a statement: "This request is both premature and unjust.
"I understand the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and I fully intend to cooperate with any necessary processes to ensure the truth is known."
In addition to Pelletier, both Beckham and Druski have also denied accusations.
Druski branded the accusations a "fabricated lie" and insisted he was not present when the alleged 2018 assault took place. He noted that at the time of the alleged assault, he was not a public figure and had no industry connections.
The NFL wide receiver insisted there was "no truth" to the allegations while adding he has never met Combs nor has he been to Orinda, California, where the incident was said to have occurred.