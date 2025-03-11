Your tip
Inside the Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hotline Where Workers Ask Alleged Victims About 'Sexual Abuse' as Disgraced Rapper Faces Trial for Sex Trafficking

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

A Montana-based office is serving as the center hub for a hotline dedicated to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' abuse victims.

March 11 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Sex abuse claims are flooding in against Sean 'Diddy' Combs through a Montana-based hotline.

RadarOnline.com can reveal workers have been answering phone lines for Reciprocity Industries, with its buzzing office serving as the main hub for sexual assault allegations against the incarcerated rapper.

sean diddy combs wild theories into necromancy necrophilia black magic
Source: MEGA

Employees follow a script and ask callers if they have attended parties hosted by the jail rapper.

From a small building in Billings, Montana, headset-wearing employees have been handling sex abuse complaints against Combs, 55, that have been brought in through ads and a viral hotline.

In a cubicle-filled room, they follow a script to respond to callers dialing a 1-800 number.

sean diddy combs wild theories into necromancy necrophilia black magic
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently awaiting his May trial in a Brooklyn detention center after getting charged in September.

"Were you or your loved one sexually abused by Sean 'Love' Combs, known as Diddy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy?" they ask.

They follow up: "If the abuse occurred at a party, please list the name of the party. What kind of party was it?"

Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, after being indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges following federal raids on his properties in March 2024.

Reciprocity Industries, a legal services company, is now handling new allegations against the jailed music mogul – despite its history of processing complaints related to natural disasters, weedkillers, and abusive clergy.

The company has become the main point of contact for these new allegations while Combs awaits trial on federal charges.

When a call about Combs is received, Reciprocity employees guide callers through a questionnaire to gather details of their complaints, including possible witnesses.

Some allegations come via phone, while others are submitted online through ads on Facebook and Instagram.

The company has logged around 26,000 contacts, with hundreds deemed worthy of further review.

Tony Buzbee, a prominent Houston-based lawyer, has already filed nearly 40 lawsuits against Combs – with more expected.

According to Andrew Van Arsdale, the lawyer in charge, Reciprocity Industries didn't get involved in the Combs case because it was approached by abuse victims.

Instead, it stepped in after he saw a high-profile lawsuit filed by Cassie Ventura, which was settled by the disgraced music mogul the following day in November 2023.

Van Arsdale said: "Predators don’t just do it to one person, they do it to many, many people."

Within days, he said his firm launched its first social media ad asking the public about their interactions with Combs.

sean diddy combs wild theories into necromancy necrophilia black magic
Source: MEGA

Combs' alleged abuse victims mostly follow a similar storyline that includes being given a drink, feeling woozy, and suffering sexual abuse.

All of the over 26,000 contacts related to the Combs cases are organized in a database, and according to Van Arsdale, more than 600 have been considered potential cases.

Others have turned out to be from pranksters, self-identified witnesses, or people complaining about unrelated matters.

Around 200 files have been forwarded to Buzbee's team, where they are being further vetted by a group of lawyers and former police officers.

As is common in mass-tort cases, the attorneys handling the Combs lawsuits would typically take a 40% cut of any settlement or verdict, Van Arsdale explained.

Reciprocity charges fees to the law firms that hire it, using the revenue to fund its outreach efforts.

Combs' accusers have described disturbing abuse in court filings, with 15 women alleging rape, including three minors.

Their stories often follow a similar pattern involving a drink, wooziness, and sexual assault, with all claims initially filed anonymously.

cassie ventura pregnant third child settling lawsuit sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Reciprocity Industries got involved with Combs after the rapper's ex Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in 2023.

Plaintiffs' lawyers continuously argue these cases bring justice to victims of powerful individuals, while critics say they attract frivolous claims.

It could take months or years to resolve the cases, but Combs' lawyers are already questioning the legitimacy of many claims – with some cases showing inconsistencies in their eyes.

Combs denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, claiming the lawsuits are financially motivated.

The hitmaker is currently awaiting his May trial date at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

