'The Bear' Actress Slams 'Idiot' Elon Musk After Tesla Billionaire Spreads False Rumor About Star Replacing Johnny Depp on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' — 'I Got Death Threats'
Ayo Edebiri has ripped into Elon Musk after he helped spread a bizarre rumor The Bear actress was set to replace Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.
The 29-year-old claimed the rumor led to plenty of "death threats," and the Tesla founder is to blame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of an X post by made by Musk, who last year put up a post claiming the star was being considered by Disney to take over for Depp, 61, in the popular films.
While confirmation of the casting was never made, Musk still went ahead and reacted with: "Disney sucks."
In the new social media post, Edebiri said: "Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (I don't know if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man."
Edebiri then labeled Musk a "fascist" and an "idiot."
The TV star was not done there, as she also shared a screenshot of a recent rant about Musk by popular comedian Bill Burr.
On NPR's Fresh Air, Burr described Musk as a "guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face" who also "makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform."
The funnyman also wondered why liberals are "so afraid of this guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag."
In another Instagram post, Edebiri shared a private message from a friend who said she would flourish in a Pirates film,
"Wait no DEI, but I've changed my mind maybe we could make some money (I don't know, let me know)" Edebiri joked, addressing Disney.
This is not the first time the Bottoms star has found herself in an apparent feud, as her brutal comments about Jennifer Lopez previously resurfaced.
Back in 2020, while on Laci Mosley’s Scam Goddess podcast Edebiri bashed Lopez's singing skills and added: "Well, that’s the thing – she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her.
"I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”
“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like: J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio or J.Lo was busy,” she added. “Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”
Four years later, both Lopez and Edebiri appeared on Saturday Night Live, with the Selena star serving as the episode's musical guest.
However, according to Lopez, Edebiri was very apologetic when they crossed paths.
Lopez told Variety: "She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”
"She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform,” Lopez continued at the time.
The hitmaker added: “She was just like: I’m so f------ sorry, it was so awful of me."