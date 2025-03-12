'The Bear' Actress Slams 'Idiot' Elon Musk After Tesla Billionaire Spreads False Rumor About Star Replacing Johnny Depp on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' — 'I Got Death Threats'

The actress took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of an X post by made by Musk, who last year put up a post claiming the star was being considered by Disney to take over for Depp, 61, in the popular films.

While confirmation of the casting was never made, Musk still went ahead and reacted with: "Disney sucks."

In the new social media post, Edebiri said: "Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (I don't know if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man."

Edebiri then labeled Musk a "fascist" and an "idiot."