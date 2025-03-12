Soulja Boy Update — Trial Kicks Off After Personal Assistant Accused 'Crank That' Rapper of Rape and Kidnapping During '$500 a Week' Job

Soulja Boy is set to defend himself in court years after his personal assistant first accused him of rape, kidnapping, and assault while working for him. The Crank That rapper is said to have violently beat and sexually assault the woman who was being paid "$500 a week" to assist him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Soulja Boy is in court after being accused of rape, kidnapping, and assault.

The lawsuit was first filed in Los Angeles in January 2021, as the woman – identified as Jane Doe – claimed the abuse began when Soulja Boy – born Deandre Cortez Way – sent her an unsolicited picture of his penis shortly after she started working for him in 2018. According to the suit, while the pair did end up in a consensual relationship, Way began physically abusing the woman in January 2019. The hitmaker then sexually assaulted the woman for the first time the following month, Doe claimed in the lawsuit, and added that Way "expressed remorse" after and gave her $1,000.

The suit also noted the entertainer would "on numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day, inappropriately touch Plaintiff’s body, forcefully pull her pants off, and raped her." The threats and assaults allegedly continued for months with Way stating at one point: “I should have killed you." “On one occasion, defendant Way punched plaintiff so hard in the head, she lost consciousness, only to wake up in a locked bedroom with no mattress, food or water,” lawsuit stated. It read: “On another occasion when plaintiff tried to quit and leave defendant Way, defendant Way locked her in a room for approximately three days against her will with no hot water until she was coerced into not leaving.”

Way was also accused of kidnapping, as he locked Doe in a room without hot water for three days after she tried to quit her job and leave. The lawsuit noted: "In August of 2020, Way attacked plaintiff so hard that she thought she was going to die. Plaintiff regained consciousness outside of defendant Way’s home on the grass, and ran away from the home. “At this point, plaintiff moved out of defendant Way’s home with none of her personal belongings.” According to Doe, upon returning to retrieve her stuff in October 2020, she was raped again, and then she was attacked several months later when she once again attempted to get her things.

Source: MEGA The 'Crank That' hitmaker is also accused of not paying the woman for any of her services.

Doe was never paid for her services, according to the lawsuit. According to the woman's complaint, “Way caused plaintiff numerous and serious physical and sexual injuries causing plaintiff to fear for her life." She is seeking compensatory in excess of seven figures for backpay as well as pain and suffering.

Previously, Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein denied a motion by the Kiss Me Thru the Phone rapper's legal team to dismiss several key claims, including gender violence, negligence, and a hostile work environment. The judge criticized Way's arguments, calling them "frivolous," especially the claim that the music star did not owe a duty to the plaintiff not to sexually assault her.

Source: MEGA Way has denied the allegations.