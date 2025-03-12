Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Reveals Bizarre Reason She Was Bullied Growing Up in Frank Chat With Fellow OnlyFans Creator Mom Denise

Richards was overcome with emotion learning about her daughter's insecurities about her appearance and the bullying she faced over her natural nose.

Through tears she said: "For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad.

"I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don't want (my daughters) to feel they have to look a certain way."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum further confessed there were times she considered moving out of Los Angeles in an effort to shield her kids from criticism that comes with having two high-profile parents.