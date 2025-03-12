Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Reveals Bizarre Reason She Was Bullied Growing Up in Frank Chat With Fellow OnlyFans Creator Mom Denise

Split photo of Sami Sheen, Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen.
Source: @samisheen/instagram;MEGA

Sami Sheen opened up about being bullied about her looks and being compared to her parents.

Profile Image

March 12 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sami Sheen confessed she was relentlessly bullied for resembling her father, Charlie Sheen, before she had a nose job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The OnlyFans creator opened up about being ridiculed about her appearance growing up and being compared to mom Denise Richards on the actress' new Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

Article continues below advertisement
samisheen
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami revealed she was bullied about her nose before she got plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Sami, 21, candidly discussed the criticism she received before she underwent rhinoplasty last August.

She explained: "I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say I looked like my dad.

"I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling launching onlyfans under guidance saucy denise richards
Source: MEGA

Sami said people told her she would 'never be as pretty' as her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

On the reality show, Sami shared she wanted to get a nose job "for as long as I can remember" while Richards, 54, drove her to her plastic surgery consultation.

Sami added: "I have this freaking honker stuck to my face."

After being compared to her father, Sami confessed she wanted to look more like her famous mother and was "literally paying for (Richards') nose."

While meeting with her doctor, she even pointed to her mother's face as an example of the "perfect" nose she desired.

Article continues below advertisement
samisheen
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami had her nose job in August 2024, nine months after her breast augmentation.

Article continues below advertisement

Richards was overcome with emotion learning about her daughter's insecurities about her appearance and the bullying she faced over her natural nose.

Through tears she said: "For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad.

"I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don't want (my daughters) to feel they have to look a certain way."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum further confessed there were times she considered moving out of Los Angeles in an effort to shield her kids from criticism that comes with having two high-profile parents.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards rhobh real housewives landlords lawsuit repair bill ponies charlie sheen r
Source: MEGA

Richards said hearing about her daughter wanting a nose job made her 'so sad.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Dwyane Wade

Basketball Icon Dwyane Wade, 43, Reveals He's Feeling 'Strong and Healthy' After Cancer Battle — Saying He's 'Free' Of Disease

Photo of Olivia Munn.

Fresh Heartbreak For Cancer Survivor Olivia Munn As Actress is Left Devastated by Death of Her Literary Agent Tony Etz

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-three explained: "There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A., and I couldn't because of where I worked. And they had two parents in this business. I feel bad."

Later in the episode, Sami said she didn't want her mother with her for the surgery because it would give her "anxiety" – and wanted to keep the face-altering procedure a secret from her younger sister, Lola, 19.

But Richards eventually let it slip that Sami was going under the knife.

Sami explained her previous breast augmentation was the reason why she wanted to keep her most-recent procedure under wraps, even from her own sister.

She said: "When I got my implants done, I told way too many people.

"I was filled with so many different opinions. I wish I went bigger.

"So many people told me to go smaller, and that really affected how they came out, and I wish I just didn't tell anyone."

Sami debuted her new nose in an August 2024 TikTok video, in which she claimed she had been living with a "too big" and "too droopy" nose for years.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.