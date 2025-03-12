Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Reveals Bizarre Reason She Was Bullied Growing Up in Frank Chat With Fellow OnlyFans Creator Mom Denise
Sami Sheen confessed she was relentlessly bullied for resembling her father, Charlie Sheen, before she had a nose job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The OnlyFans creator opened up about being ridiculed about her appearance growing up and being compared to mom Denise Richards on the actress' new Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
Sami, 21, candidly discussed the criticism she received before she underwent rhinoplasty last August.
She explained: "I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say I looked like my dad.
"I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"
On the reality show, Sami shared she wanted to get a nose job "for as long as I can remember" while Richards, 54, drove her to her plastic surgery consultation.
Sami added: "I have this freaking honker stuck to my face."
After being compared to her father, Sami confessed she wanted to look more like her famous mother and was "literally paying for (Richards') nose."
While meeting with her doctor, she even pointed to her mother's face as an example of the "perfect" nose she desired.
Richards was overcome with emotion learning about her daughter's insecurities about her appearance and the bullying she faced over her natural nose.
Through tears she said: "For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad.
"I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don't want (my daughters) to feel they have to look a certain way."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum further confessed there were times she considered moving out of Los Angeles in an effort to shield her kids from criticism that comes with having two high-profile parents.
The mother-of-three explained: "There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A., and I couldn't because of where I worked. And they had two parents in this business. I feel bad."
Later in the episode, Sami said she didn't want her mother with her for the surgery because it would give her "anxiety" – and wanted to keep the face-altering procedure a secret from her younger sister, Lola, 19.
But Richards eventually let it slip that Sami was going under the knife.
Sami explained her previous breast augmentation was the reason why she wanted to keep her most-recent procedure under wraps, even from her own sister.
She said: "When I got my implants done, I told way too many people.
"I was filled with so many different opinions. I wish I went bigger.
"So many people told me to go smaller, and that really affected how they came out, and I wish I just didn't tell anyone."
Sami debuted her new nose in an August 2024 TikTok video, in which she claimed she had been living with a "too big" and "too droopy" nose for years.