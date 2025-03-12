EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Grant Ellis Accused of SPOILING Show's Ending With Extreme Body Language Movements While Discussing a Proposal — Experts Say 'He Didn't Have The Outcome He Wanted'

The Bachelor's Grant Ellis may have unintentionally disclosed the surprising finale of his season. Although viewers won't find out if the 31-year-old leading man is engaged for a few more weeks, body language experts suggest his actions during this week's Women Tell All segment may have revealed a less-than-perfect outcome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: ABC Body Language expert Traci Brown pointed out Grant's repetitive movements, which could have been to calm stress.

The former basketball pro is down to his final three women on Season 29 of The Bachelor: Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr, and Zoe McGrady. The top contestants will meet Grant in the Fantasy Suites next week, with the three-hour live finale – and possible proposal – coming at the end of the month.

Source: ABC Fans pointed out how 'upset' and 'uncomfortable' the 31-year-old looked during this week's episode.

While the ending is currently unknown, fans noticed Grant appeared uncomfortable as reality host Jesse Palmer teased the conclusion of his season during Monday's WTA. The moment was shared online, where some people speculated Grant's time as the Bachelor may have ended in heartbreak.

One person noted: "Oh my God, he looks so sad." Another said: "I had the same thought! Something is off. He looks so uncomfortable." A third wrote: "His behavior it totally off," while someone else pointed out, "He looks upset and bugged out."

Now, experts are weighing in on what some of Grant's movements could mean as the show gears up to air its final episodes. According to body language expert Traci Brown, Grant seemed to be in a "frantic" state – using subtle gestures to soothe his nerves. She exclusively told us: "He's adapting all over the place. That's small repetitive movements that will let off stress: adjusting his cuffs, pants, cracking his knuckles. "Then we see him roll his lips in over his teeth. That says holding back info or emotion. And at the end we see his lips pull to the side. That can be disappointment or wishing something different would have happened."

Source: ABC Grant is down to his final three women, who he will bring to the Fantasy Suites next week.

Throughout the season, Grant emphasized his desire to get engaged and find his future wife – but Brown suggested his body language may have shown he didn't receive the ending he expected. She continued: "Likely he didn't have the outcome he wanted. BUT we don't know exactly what he wanted. Body language tells you what's on someone's mind, not why."

Elsewhere during the dramatic Women Tell All, Grant reflected on his time as the show's lead – opening up about what he would've done differently if given a second change. He said: "I sit and reflect on things I could've done differently. Throughout the whole journey, I definitely tried to take accountability.

Source: ABC 'The Bachelor' Season 29 three-hour finale will air on Monday, March 24 on ABC.

"Maybe I could've watched my words a little more carefully and made sure I was more precise in what I said, but, I did my best." He added: "I tried to lead with love and I tried to lead with compassion, and moving forward, I'll just take notes."