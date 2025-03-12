Fresh Heartbreak For Cancer Survivor Olivia Munn As Actress is Left Devastated by Death of Her Literary Agent Tony Etz
Olivia Munn has been left heartbroken over the death of her agent.
The actress shared her condolences for Tony Etz, a literary agent and Creative Artists Agency employee, who passed away on March 10 at the age of 64, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Etz reportedly passed away from a rare form of bone cancer called Chordoma.
On Tuesday, Olivia, 44, shared a screenshot of the news to her Instagram Story.
She wrote: "This makes me incredibly sad. This is my literary agent who passed away from cancer yesterday; but that's not how he deserves to be remembered."
The actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2023, said Etz "should be remembered as one of the good guys in our business."
She added: "They didn't get better and kinder than Tony.
"Rest in love, my friend. My thoughts are with his sweet family."
In a follow-up post, Munn concluded: "We all love you, Tony. F*CK CANCER."
Etz spent thirty years at the CAA, contributing to shows like Grey's Anatomy and representing numerous writers, directors, actors, and producers.
Two years ago, he requested to write his own obituary, sharing his legacy in his own words.
According to Deadline, he wrote: "Over 30 years as a packaging agent, I was foundational in the sale of Jackass, House, Lost, Rescue Me, Big Little Lies, Jury Duty and Tracker and dozens of other shows.
"And I have been a proud citizen of the best city state in the business."
As for Munn, The Newsroom star is able to empathize with the struggles Etz may have faced – having fought cancer herself.
At the end of February, the actress shared that she is doing better nearly two years after her own diagnosis.
She told E! News: "I’m doing good now. I'm feeling really good and feeling really grateful."
Munn also credited her husband, comedian John Mulaney, for helping her get through the toughest times.
She explained: "It was such a struggle to go through every day, but he was there making the hard things so much easier.
"He was making the things that made me really emotional less sad and just made me feel really protected and safe."
In March 2024, Munn took to Instagram to share her cancer battle roughly one year after her initial diagnosis.
She revealed at the time she had underwent four surgeries in the past ten months, noting how she was "lucky" to have "caught it with enough time."
She added in her caption: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."
Munn and Mulaney share two kids: Malcom, who was born on November 24, 2021, and Méi, who was welcomed via surrogacy on September 14, 2024.
Last month, Munn was named one of Time's Women of the Year for 2025. She shared the honor to Instagram, with her hubby chiming in to show support yet again.
He commented: "Proud doesn’t even begin to describe it."