Revealed: Heartbreaking Truth Behind Demi Moore's Oscars Bid — 'She Wanted it to Make Dying Bruce Willis Proud'

Earlier this month, Moore, 62, lost out to Mikey Madison, 25, for the Best Actress trophy. After a decades long career, it was her first ever Oscar nomination.

Insiders say the loss hit her hard – especially after she picked up both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her role in The Substance and was favorite to do likewise at the Oscars.

Moore felt winning would have been a way for the Academy to also honor Willis, 69.

The source told New Idea: "Demi wanted it for Bruce more than anything. She knows how much it would have meant for him to see her giving an Oscar speech."