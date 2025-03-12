Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Demi Moore

Revealed: Heartbreaking Truth Behind Demi Moore's Oscars Bid — 'She Wanted it to Make Dying Bruce Willis Proud'

Spit photo of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore
Source: Mega

Demi Moore wanted to honor Bruce Willis with an Oscar win.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Demi Moore really wanted to win her first ever Academy Award, following her well-received appearance in The Substance.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal she wanted to win it not just for herself, but also for dementia-stricken ex-husband Bruce Willis.

demi moore
Source: Mega

The star had swept through Best Actress categories at previous award shows.

Earlier this month, Moore, 62, lost out to Mikey Madison, 25, for the Best Actress trophy. After a decades long career, it was her first ever Oscar nomination.

Insiders say the loss hit her hard – especially after she picked up both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her role in The Substance and was favorite to do likewise at the Oscars.

Moore felt winning would have been a way for the Academy to also honor Willis, 69.

The source told New Idea: "Demi wanted it for Bruce more than anything. She knows how much it would have meant for him to see her giving an Oscar speech."

demi moore the substance
Source: MUBI

Moore received rave reviews for her role in 'The Substance.'

Like Moore before this year, Willis has never been nominated for an Academy Award – despite his career-rejuvenating role in 1999s The Sixth Sense.

The insider continued: "When they were a couple, Bruce and Demi were a formidable force in Hollywood. Together they have made this town a lot of money.

"Demi would have loved for him to have seen (Oscar glory) happen to at least one of them."

bruce willis
Source: Mega

Willis has been battling dementia for over a year now.

G.I. Jane star Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. Although they have each moved on with new lovers, their relationship remains civil, and the two still care about each other.

Willis' family announced the Die Hard star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease that affects patients' behavior and ability to speak, in February 2023.

Since then, Moore has carved out time to spend with her ex, while helping to ease the burden on his current wife, Emma Heming.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: " It can look kind of performative when the family posts pictures of Bruce surrounded by Emma, Demi or their daughters, but it's coming from a genuine place.

"Demi isn't doing this for clicks or public relations, she's doing it because Bruce deserves to be appreciated and around his family during this difficult period.

"She's convinced she is making a difference by staying by his side even though he's not able to communicate much beyond a chuckle or a grin."

Willis' dementia diagnoses was a reawakening for his ex-wife according to a source: "The whole sad situation has given Demi a fright so she is determine to make the most of Hollywood's renewed interest in her... because who knows how long it will last.

"When Demi isn't off filming, she's been busy doing promotional appearances around the world. She is really proud of all the work she's done this year, and wants to make sure that it gets seen."

However, despite her good fortune, Moore is being reminded by her ex Willis not to forget what is most important.

An insider explained: "Bruce still has moments of clarity, often triggered by music. He's told Demi not to give up on love. Bruce wants to leave this world with his loved ones in a good place.

"He knows Demi well enough to see that, while her career is on the rise, she is also lonely as hell."

