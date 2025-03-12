Your tip
Jay-Z Rape Accuser Caught on Tape Admitting He Never Sexually Assaulted Her With Sean 'Diddy' Combs — As Lawyer Tony Buzbee 'Pressured' Victim to Sue Rapper

Jay-Z previously denied ever sexually assaulting a teen girl in 2000.

March 12 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jay-Z never assaulted a teen girl back in 2000, a new recording of the victim has now revealed.

The woman – known as Jane Doe in court docs – previously sued and accused the rapper as well as disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jay z breaks silence lawsuit raped girl sean diddy combs dropped
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z never raped a girl in 2000, the victim has revealed in a recording.

In the recording, originally obtained by ABC News, Doe is heard telling two of Jay-Z’s private investigators that the alleged attack never happened.

“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the private investigator is heard asking Doe in the clip.

To which she simply replied: "Yeah."

jay z accuser rapper diddy raped aged inconsistencies story
Source: MEGA

The woman accused Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old.

However, Doe also claimed her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pressured her to file the suit against the 99 Problems hitmaker, and said: "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."

Buzbee was quick to deny the allegations in a statement, and said: "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z – that is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence."

However, the entertainer's attorney, Alex Spiro, said the new recording “speaks for itself.”

He added: "She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It’s effectively a lie and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him."

In the suit, first filed in December, the woman claimed she took a drink at the afterparty which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down."

Doe then claimed she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom," until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity – who some believe was Jennifer Lopez – entered the room.

Photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

The '99 Problems' rapper and his wife, Beyonce, received death threats over the accusations.

The filing read: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed."

The victim previously alleged Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the unnamed female watched.

Both Combs and Jay-Z furiously denied the allegations, as the Empire State of Mind rapper ripped Buzbee for his alleged "blackmail attempt" with the lawsuit.

jay z accuser rapper diddy raped aged inconsistencies story
Source: MEGA

Combs is behind bars awaiting trial on unrelated charges.

Doe's lawsuit was dismissed in February, however, she said in a sworn declaration that she stands by her initial claims, and claimed to only have dropped it because she feared “intimidation and retaliation” from Jay-Z and his loyal fans.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z claimed he, his wife Beyonce, and their family have received "death threats" as a result of the filing and countered with his own lawsuit against Buzbee for defamation.

In Jay-Z's suit, he claimed Buzbee cost him $20million in business deals and endorsements.

Meanwhile, Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on unrelated charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

