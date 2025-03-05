Inside Jay-Z's Furious Battle Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Double-Rape Smear' as He Sues Female Accuser — After We Revealed It is Rocking His Marriage to Beyoncé
Now it's Jay-Z's turn to sue, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the rapper has turned the tables on the unnamed woman who just last month decided to drop her sexual assault lawsuit against him and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
But the damage already done to Jay-Z's marriage with Beyonce may be irreversible.
Despite the anonymous accuser, known as Jane Doe in her filing, dropping her lawsuit, Jay-Z – whose real name is Shawn Carter – said he continues to face backlash and even death threats over her "malicious and fictitious" claim, which he has vehemently denied.
On Monday, the 55-year-old superstar filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorneys, Anthony Buzbee and David Fortney, calling her original filing "false, malicious, strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter."
The lawsuit goes on to call the attorneys: "Soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."
According to the filing, Jane Doe confessed to Buzbee that Jay-Z "did not sexually assault (her)." But that didn't stop a power and money hungry Buzbee from trying to cash-in.
Jay-Z's suit alleges Buzbee "pushed her towards going forward with the false story against Mr. Carter... to make the case better and get them (the lawyers and her) more money."
Documents allege Jane Doe "voluntarily admitted directly" to Jay-Z's representatives that her assault accusations were not true.
Buzbee almost immediately issued a statement of his own, claiming that Jay-Z and his team had been attempting to intimidate Doe for "weeks" to get her to recant her story.
The lawyer said: "This Alabama filing asserts the same claims as another case Jay-Z’s team pieced together and filed in Los Angeles. Like the case in LA, this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story.
"She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. After speaking with Jane Doe today, it appears that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up, or they spoke to someone who isn’t Jane Doe.
"This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases."
The reverse-suit comes at an already perilous time for Jay-Z and Beyonce's marriage.
While Beyoncé, 43, initially stood by her husband's side, a source told RadarOnline.com the singer has now begun to distance herself from her husband's legal woes as a way to "protect" her image.
An insider said: "It's not a good luck and Beyoncé's in a nightmare situation. There's not one area of her world that Jay isn't involved in, but already she's taking steps to protect herself, her reputation and her kids' futures.
"It's why she's made it clear he won't be joining her on her upcoming tour."
Still, the source claimed: "Beyoncé is not going to walk away just yet."
They continued: "She hast to – again – give him the benefit of the doubt, but this time it's hard. She's barely had time to start patching up the damage done from the Becky saga, so she still has trust issues with him.
"This scandal really couldn't have come at a worse time for their already fragile marriage."