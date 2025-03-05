Inside Jay-Z's Furious Battle Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Double-Rape Smear' as He Sues Female Accuser — After We Revealed It is Rocking His Marriage to Beyoncé

But the damage already done to Jay-Z's marriage with Beyonce may be irreversible.

The lawsuit goes on to call the attorneys: "Soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."

On Monday, the 55-year-old superstar filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorneys, Anthony Buzbee and David Fortney, calling her original filing "false, malicious, strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter."

Despite the anonymous accuser, known as Jane Doe in her filing, dropping her lawsuit , Jay-Z – whose real name is Shawn Carter – said he continues to face backlash and even death threats over her "malicious and fictitious" claim, which he has vehemently denied.

Jay-Z's suit alleges Buzbee "pushed her towards going forward with the false story against Mr. Carter... to make the case better and get them (the lawyers and her) more money."

According to the filing, Jane Doe confessed to Buzbee that Jay-Z "did not sexually assault (her)." But that didn't stop a power and money hungry Buzbee from trying to cash-in.

Buzbee almost immediately issued a statement of his own, claiming that Jay-Z and his team had been attempting to intimidate Doe for "weeks" to get her to recant her story.

The lawyer said: "This Alabama filing asserts the same claims as another case Jay-Z’s team pieced together and filed in Los Angeles. Like the case in LA, this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story.

"She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. After speaking with Jane Doe today, it appears that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up, or they spoke to someone who isn’t Jane Doe.

"This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases."