Beyoncé and Jay-Z DIVORCE Rumors Explode as Devastating Allegations Rapper Raped Teen With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Continue to 'Rock' Power Couple's Marriage of 25 Years

Jay-Z may have been able to dodge a messy, potentially career-ending legal battle, but he and wife Beyoncé cannot escape divorce rumors following the bombshell lawsuit accusing the rapper of raping a teenage girl alongside disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the lawsuit, filed late last year, has since been dismissed, sources close to the couple claim the A-list duo has been pushed to their limits – and the Texas Hold 'Em singer has strayed from her husband of 16 years.