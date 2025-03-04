Beyoncé and Jay-Z DIVORCE Rumors Explode as Devastating Allegations Rapper Raped Teen With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Continue to 'Rock' Power Couple's Marriage of 25 Years
Jay-Z may have been able to dodge a messy, potentially career-ending legal battle, but he and wife Beyoncé cannot escape divorce rumors following the bombshell lawsuit accusing the rapper of raping a teenage girl alongside disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the lawsuit, filed late last year, has since been dismissed, sources close to the couple claim the A-list duo has been pushed to their limits – and the Texas Hold 'Em singer has strayed from her husband of 16 years.
The Empire State of Mind rapper, 55, recently revealed a glimpse of the chaos that has unfolded since the woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed her lawsuit with Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee.
Jay-Z said he and his family have received "death threats" over the since-dismissed allegations, which he vehemently denied.
In addition to personal threats, the rapper's image has been marred as he was dragged into Combs' legal mess, which includes numerous civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault as well as his federal sex trafficking case.
While Beyoncé, 43, initially stood by her husband's side, a source claimed she's now begun to distance herself from her husband's legal woes as a way to "protect" her image.
An insider said: "It's not a good luck and Beyoncé's in a nightmare situation.
"There's not one area of her world that Jay isn't involved in, but already she's taking steps to protect herself, her reputation and her kids' futures.
"It's why she's made it clear he won't be joining her on her upcoming tour."
According to the insider, Beyoncé has the support of her family, adding: "Solange is playing a key role in all of this."
Of course, Jay-Z and Solange have a contentious history, including their infamous 2014 Met Gala elevator fight when the singer's sister raged at her brother-in-law over rumors he was unfaithful in their marriage.
The source added: "Jay has been an incredible creative partner and a generous father but not a good husband."
Still, the source claimed, "Beyoncé is not going to walk away just yet."
They continued: "She hast to – again – give him the benefit of the doubt, but this time it's hard.
"She's barely had time to start patching up the damage done from the Becky saga, so she still has trust issues with him.
"This scandal really couldn't have come at a worse time for their already fragile marriage."
In addition to the shocking lawsuit and Jay's previous infidelity rumors, the rapper has also been slapped with a paternity lawsuit from Trinidadian model Shenelle Scott, who gave birth shortly to is alleged lovechild shortly after the couple welcomed their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012.
The source noted: "It was a dark time and we all saw Beyoncé struggle with it.
"She was a new mom all of the sudden discovering her husband was not who she thought he was. It was absolutely devastating and it's a miracle they didn't end up in the divorce courts.
"No one can believe they're still together, especially after it all came to a head in 2014 with Solange and Jay in that elevator ride – and Beyoncé watching along coolly."
Now, the dismissed lawsuit has brought a new set of issues for Beyoncé's marriage as she was already said to be "on edge" when Combs was arrested.
The insider added: "Beyoncé was already on edge when Diddy was jailed, but she never thought Jay may be involved too. It's an absolute disaster for her to be associated with anything to do with that, especially as a mom to three young kids.
"No one thinks Bey will be able to turn a blind eye this time. She was taking a risk having him at the Grammys with them, but it was very revealing that she took Blue Ivy on stage with her and excluded her husband."