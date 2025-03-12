Halle Berry, 58, Reveals Plan for 'Shiesta' Menopause Celebration After She Reveals She Has Entered Life-Altering Body Change
Halle Berry has announced plans to celebrate entering menopause with a "shiesta," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Catwoman star, 58, opened up about reaching the milestone and why she coined the term "sheista" to mark the new chapter of her life.
During a recent appearance on Tamsen Fadal's new podcast, The Tamsen Show, Berry candidly discussed aging.
She revealed that on March 21 she will officially enter menopause, which is defined as a 12-month period in which a woman does not menstruate.
As the milestone quickly approaches, the Monster's Ball star said she's reframed her way of thinking towards menopause and has chosen to embrace the physical changes.
Berry explained: "When a woman realizes that she's in the menopause – you know, 365 days, and you know you're in it – it is their duty to give that woman a ‘shiesta’ to celebrate her, like we do every other milestone in our life."
Fadal and Berry went on to discuss how speaking up about menopause has been seen as off-limits topic in society – and how openly talking about it can be detrimental to female actresses' careers – as well as how Berry thought she would "skip" the "milestone" after battling her Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis.
Berry joked she "thought I would skip menopause, whatever that was" after she was able wean herself off of medication and insulin.
She explained: "There was a feeling of, 'Hey, I can do pretty much anything I want to do if I eat right and exercise, and prioritize my health and well-being.'"
Because of her major lifestyle changes, Berry confessed she naively felt invincible to menopause and the inevitable changes that come with growing older.
Berry said: "I thought whatever menopause is – I don't know much about it – but I'm sure I'm going to skip it, because I'm too healthy! I'm on top of everything."
Fadal previously opened up about her own menopause journey and how the milestone altered her career. After 15 years serving as a news anchor at New York's PIX11, Fadal left the TV industry and pivoted her career to focus on teaching women about often taboo topic.
She told PageSix: "The realization I needed to put my voice into this conversation led me to leave (TV news). It wasn't that I couldn't do my job anymore, but I had a bigger story to tell. I couldn't stop talking about it.
"I couldn’t stop studying it. I couldn’t stop talking to women about it."
Tori Spelling Sparks Health Worries By Bizarrely Bragging She's Living Like a Cactus As She Doesn't Drink a DROP of Water — And Tells of 'Irrational Fear' She's Going to Be Poisoned to Death
Since leaving TV, Fadal produced the documentary The (M) Factor Film, started her podcast and wrote a book, How to Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before.
Berry recently shared a snap holding Fadal's upcoming book on Instagram.
The actress captioned her post: "For all of those millions of women out there, struggling with learning how to deal with menopause, my sweet friend Tamsen Fadal has written the menopause Bible! Ladies you will see yourself reflected page after page.
"You will no longer feel alone by being 100% seen. It’s also full of ways to begin managing this new glorious phase of life."