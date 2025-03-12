Halle Berry, 58, Reveals Plan for 'Shiesta' Menopause Celebration After She Reveals She Has Entered Life-Altering Body Change

Berry explained: "When a woman realizes that she's in the menopause – you know, 365 days, and you know you're in it – it is their duty to give that woman a ‘shiesta’ to celebrate her, like we do every other milestone in our life."

Fadal and Berry went on to discuss how speaking up about menopause has been seen as off-limits topic in society – and how openly talking about it can be detrimental to female actresses' careers – as well as how Berry thought she would "skip" the "milestone" after battling her Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis.

Berry joked she "thought I would skip menopause, whatever that was" after she was able wean herself off of medication and insulin.