Tori Spelling Sparks Health Worries By Bizarrely Bragging She's Living Like a Cactus As She Doesn't Drink a DROP of Water — And Tells of 'Irrational Fear' She's Going to Be Poisoned to Death
Tori Spelling has sparked health worries after bragging she doesn't drink a drop of water.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress claimed she has an "irrational fear" she's going to be posioned to death on the March 11 episode of her podcast MisSPELLING.
Spelling, 51, said on the episode: "I don't drink water. And when I say I don't drink water, I don't drink water.
"How I'm still living, no one knows. I'm like a cacti. Just water me once in a while, and I somehow survive. But I have an aversion to it."
The actress also revealed one of her major struggles - thinking her drinks are poisoned.
Spelling explained how recently her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, handed her a gingle ale, which she suspected he poisoned.
She said: "I'm Aaron Spelling's daughter, hello. The creator of drama-rama storytelling."
The actress said McDermott told her: "You're the mother of my children. Why would I want to poison you?"
She revealed she told her ex-husband it's "not personal," and she "thinks this about everybody."
The 90210 alum explained this odd fear "goes back to childhood."
Spelling continued: "This crazy, irrational fear of handed over liquids from other people. I don't drink water. I don't call it a fear of water. I just like to say I hate water. I have an allergy to water."
The actress also explained while she was growing up, her mother, Candy, would mash up her medication with Coke syrup – which she questioned as a young child.
Spelling said her mother used to ask her the same question: "What, you think I'm trying to poison you?"
While she insists she "hates" water, she admitted she does "enjoy the taste of coconut water."
Spelling explained she sips on a ginger ale when things are "stressful" and enjoys a Diet Dr. Pepper when she's "thriving."
The actress said after a few sips of water, she claimed she feels like she wants to "puke," but added: "I can guzzle, like, a glass of wine in, like, two seconds. No problem."
For Spelling, this isn't the first time she's dealt with massive criticism after revealing way too much to the public.
In late February, the actress addressed online backlash after she posted a photo on Instagram of her 7-year-old son, Beau, pretending to give her a massage in exchange for money.
She explained on her misSPELLING podcast that the image was intended as a lighthearted moment and not to be taken seriously.
She said: "So [the massage therapist] took that one picture of Beau pretending to give me a massage.
"And I just think it’s wild. It’s wild the stuff that you can put out there that they change the narrative on so hardcore."
She added: "I mean, as soon as I put it up, one of my best guy friends, he DM’d me, and he was like, ‘That’s not a good look.' And I’m like, 'I know' — like joking."