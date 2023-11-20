Bill Burr Defends 'Hilarious' Wife After She Flipped Off Trump at UFC Event: 'You Know Where You Stand With Her'
Comedian Bill Burr stood by his wife, Nia Renee Hill, and laughed off the relentless criticism she has been facing after being caught flipping off the former president Donald Trump at UFC 295, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hill was photographed doing the double bird while aiming her message toward the former president during fight night at Madison Square Garden last week.
Burr sneered at how devoted MAGA supporters were furious at the gesture on The Rich Eisen Show, arguing that Trump devotees can't take a dose of their own medicine.
"Those Trump guys — they're always going, 'Ah, You're snowflakes, F your feelings,' and all of that," he reasoned. "And then you make fun of Trump, they're like, 'Oh my God, it's so disrespectful!' You're saying, 'F Joe Biden!' It's like, you can't have it both ways!"
When cheekily asked how his wife's hands were doing following the viral Octagon-side incident, Burr proudly declared, "Oh they're fantastic. I love my wife, you know where you stand with her."
"The guy walked in the arena," he continued. "Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That's why this country's great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don't know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn't know I was going to the Republican National Convention."
Burr later jokingly compared the way Trump thanked the crowd to "when OJ Simpson got acquitted." During the interview, it was noted that Burr's wife had given Trump not one, but two middle fingers, which he got a chuckle out of while agreeing before adding that "she's hilarious."
Trump, who was already in New York City due to his ongoing civil fraud trial at the time of the UFC event, entered the venue to an applauding crowd, accompanied by Dana White, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and music artist Kid Rock.
White later spoke out about their entrance into the building in a podcast interview. I posted a video of Trump on my personal social media. "One of our big sponsors called and said, 'Take that down.' You know what I said? Go f--- yourself."
"You vote for whoever you want to vote for, and I'll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That's how this works. I don't even care who you're voting for," he said. "When you do a sponsorship deal with somebody, you have to look deep into who they are and who's running the company, who's making the decisions, and are you aligned?"