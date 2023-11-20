Bill Burr Defends 'Hilarious' Wife After She Flipped Off Trump at UFC Event: 'You Know Where You Stand With Her'

Burr sneered at how devoted MAGA supporters were furious at the gesture on The Rich Eisen Show, arguing that Trump devotees can't take a dose of their own medicine.

"Those Trump guys — they're always going, 'Ah, You're snowflakes, F your feelings,' and all of that," he reasoned. "And then you make fun of Trump, they're like, 'Oh my God, it's so disrespectful!' You're saying, 'F Joe Biden!' It's like, you can't have it both ways!"

When cheekily asked how his wife's hands were doing following the viral Octagon-side incident, Burr proudly declared, "Oh they're fantastic. I love my wife, you know where you stand with her."