Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Cryptic Message About 'God' After NFL Star is Accused of Gang Rape in 2018 in New Disturbing Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit
Odell Beckham Jr. has blasted allegations after being dragged into a bombshell lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs over a brutal gang rape claim.
The NFL star shared a cryptic message on feeling "protected by God" after his name was added to the amended suit originally filed last October, which accuses him, Combs, and comic Druski of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
All three have strongly denied the allegations made against them.
Beckham Jr., who was with the New York Giants when the alleged incident occurred, quickly fired back at the claims on social media.
He wrote: "Boy, I'll tell you what, this world makes absolutely no sense.
"I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno (sic) who am I , I kno (sic) who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared."
The amended civil lawsuit, filed by Ashley Parham, accuses the three celebs of "violently gang raping" her in California in March 2018.
An excerpt reads: "Plaintiff remembers Defendants referring to another Defendant Doe as Cornelius and remembered the name because it was so odd and unique.
"Plaintiff has come to discover the Defendant Doe Cornelius who raped her was Defendant Odell."
Two other plaintiffs, identified only as Jane Doe and John Doe, claim to have witnessed the gang rape of Parham. The lawsuit alleges Combs instructed Druski – real name Drew Desbordes – to assault Parham.
It further claims he covered the plaintiff with more oil/lubricant before jumping on her body, "treating it like a slip and slide."
Desbordes allegedly "knocked the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size" before raping her, with the suit claiming Parham's body became "more and more limp over the course of the violent rape."
At one point during the alleged encounter, it is claimed Combs and Druski were "manically and hysterically laughing."
The lawsuit alleges John Doe overheard Combs and Beckham Jr. "discussing business and the plan to have Plaintiff Parham return to New York" with the NFL star.
Additionally, it claims Combs, Beckham Jr., and Desbordes "caused physical injury, severe mental and emotional distress, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life."
The documents allege that following the assault by Desbordes, the disgraced rapper forced Parham to take a pill before he, Beckham Jr., and Desbordes went outside to smoke marijuana and cigarettes.
Along with Beckham Jr., Desbordes also slammed the allegations as a deceptive lie.
He wrote: "I wasn't a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of the allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.
"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."
Combs' legal team responded to the allegations as well, calling the new complaint a baseless attempt to gain attention and money.
They claimed Combs was not in Orinda, California, when the assault allegedly occurred and that the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department had already dismissed the claims as unfounded.
The team further accused Parham of fabricating a wild conspiracy involving law enforcement, civilians, and media figures, which they deemed implausible.
They expressed confidence the truth would be revealed in court – as Combs is currently due to start his trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in early May.