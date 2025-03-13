Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Assault Victim Cassie Ventura SLAMS Claim CNN 'Altered and Destroyed' Only Video of Rapper Beating Her Inside L.A. Hotel

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' has accused CNN of "destroying" the sole video copy of the disgraced music mogul's 2016 beating of girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel. In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit, as the rapper settled the case a day after the suit was filed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs' legal team believes CNN 'destroyed' his hotel beating video.

Article continues below advertisement

Shocking footage later released revealed Combs attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel. However, the star's legal team is now calling out CNN, claiming the news network purchased the video, only to edit it and toss it out. In a letter, Combs' defense claimed: "CNN purchased the only known copy of the Hotel's surveillance footage, uploaded that footage into a free editing software, altered the video and then destroyed the original footage, even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNN In the video, Combs was caught attacking his then-girlfriend Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

According to his team, CNN edited the footage by "covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence." They added: "It also includes speeding up the video to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are. As a result, the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question." Combs' team revealed they would be filing a motion to make sure the "edited" video is tossed from their client's upcoming trial, set for May.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNN Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

While Combs, 55, is not being prosecuted for the horrific beating, prosecutors are said to want to use the footage to showcase the Bad Boy founder's alleged violent ways. Ventura's lawyer Douglas Wigdor rejected the claim and hit back: "It’s not surprising Diddy would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial... I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity.' In the video, Combs, wearing only a towel, can be seen chasing Ventura down the hall before grabbing her the back of the head and slamming her into the ground. In response, the entertainer apologized and said: "I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

While many have bashed Combs for the clip, one person has stood in his corner: record producer Stevie J. "Thanks to one guy, Sean Combs, Diddy. When I came into the equation, he was hot, I just was the kerosene. I was the gasoline and the kerosene, and me showing him that I could make a hit," Stevie J said while on VladTV, revealing Combs once gave him over $6K in cash at the start of his career. Howver, the producer admits he was shaken up – as was plenty of other fans – when hotel footage showed Combs assaulting his then girlfriend Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs apologized after footage of the beating was released.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "It really threw me for a loop... I always think about and talk about things I know to be true about Sean Combs. After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn’t know he had that in him to do that." Stevie J offered up an explanation for the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's abusive behavior: drugs. "I just know that he was in a dark place in his life, as he described to me. He was just doing a lot of drugs and it was just dark for him," he said in the interview