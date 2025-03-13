Inside Disney's Major Crisis Over 'Woke Snow White' Remake – Including Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's 'Out of Control' Political Views and Premiere In Chaos

Snow White and her enemy the Evil Queen are battling off-screen as well, as Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character, is an outspoken supporter of the "Free Palestine" movement.

The queen, meanwhile, is played by Israeli-born actress Gal Gadot, who is said to be furious with her co-star for publicly supporting Gaza.

Gadot, 39, recently appeared at the Anti-Defamation League's "Never Is Now" rally, where she said: "Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.

"This is a time when many of us in the Jewish community have had to find our voice and confront the hatred against us, even if it’s extremely uncomfortable… That’s been the case for all of us in every walk of life, in every profession, including my own."

The stars have ended up keeping their distance from each other, and despite the duo presenting at the Oscars, are not expected to appear together at the film's big Los Angeles premiere on Saturday.

The premiere itself has already been scaled down, with reports stars will not be made available for red carpet interviews.