'Wonder Woman' Star Gal Gadot Reveals Why She's Struggling to Bring Up 4 Daughters in 'Confusing World' of Social Media Filters
Gal Gadot is doing everything in her power to remind her daughters that all they see on social media is not exactly reality.
The stunning 39-year-old is set to play the Evil Queen in the live-action version of Snow White, a role which will also have her turned into the Old Hag, but she's not all about looks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an interview with DUJOUR magazine, Gadot touched on the struggles she's faced in trying to make her daughters understand that there's more to beauty than the exterior.
She explained: “I always tell my kids that for me, growing up was so much easier than it is for you.
"They grew up with all these filters. With curated postings. They think it’s real, not knowing that it’s been totally filtered and retouched. I tell them, ‘Whatever you see out there, it’s false, not true.’ It’s a very confusing world for a girl.”
The Wonder Woman star and her husband, Jaron Varsano, shares four kids: twin daughters Alma, Maya, seven, Daniella, three, and Ori, one.
The Hollywood star had to undergo emergency surgery after she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her brain while eight-months pregnant with Ori.
"Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media," Gadot said at the time, explaining her decision to go public with her struggle.
She continued on Instagram: "Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar. In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain."
Gadot also explained for "weeks" she "endured excruciating headaches" which "confined me to bed until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth."
"We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery," she said, and added her youngest child "was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear," she added.
The movie star has numerous upcoming films on her resume, including a potential turn as Cleopatra in a biopic. However, Gadot previously touched on the obstacles when it comes to balancing work and family life.
"That (is) a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging," she admitted.
Gadot continued: "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."
Gadot also revealed just how involved she and her Varsano are in the kids' lives: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it."
"But it's hard, there is no recipe," the Fast X star said.
However, Gadot also acknowledged she fully takes advantage of bring your kids to work day.
"I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming," she said.
Gadot added: "My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."