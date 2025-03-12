'Wonder Woman' Star Gal Gadot Reveals Why She's Struggling to Bring Up 4 Daughters in 'Confusing World' of Social Media Filters

During an interview with DUJOUR magazine, Gadot touched on the struggles she's faced in trying to make her daughters understand that there's more to beauty than the exterior.

She explained: “I always tell my kids that for me, growing up was so much easier than it is for you.

"They grew up with all these filters. With curated postings. They think it’s real, not knowing that it’s been totally filtered and retouched. I tell them, ‘Whatever you see out there, it’s false, not true.’ It’s a very confusing world for a girl.”