Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot Underwent Emergency Surgery after Being Diagnosed with Brain Blood Clot While 8 Months Pregnant — 'All I Wanted Was to Hold On and Live'

Composite photo of Gal Gadot
Source: MWGA;@gal_gadot/instagram

Gal Gadot reveals her fourth daughter was born as she had emergency surgery for a blood clot in her brain.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Gal Gadot has opened up about a frightening diagnosis she received while eight months pregnant.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wonder Woman actress underwent emergency surgery after she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her brain.

Gadot, 39, detailed the harrowing experience on her Instagram.

gal gadot emergency surgery brain blood clot eight months pregnant
Source: MEGA

Gadot shared her experience being diagnosed with a blood clot in her brain on Instagram.

The actress started out the emotional post by admitting that "this year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections."

She went on to share how she "wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story" but ultimately "decided to let my heart guide me."

Gadot wrote: "Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media.

"Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar."

galgadotinstagram
Source: @gal_gadot/instagram

The actress was rushed into surgery after undergoing an MRI which revealed the blood cut.

She continued: "In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain."

The actress explained for "weeks" she "endured excruciating headaches" which "confined me to bed until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth."

Gadot added: "In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be.

"It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."

galgadot
Source: @gal_gadot/instagram

Gadot said her fourth daughter was born during 'that moment of uncertainty and fear.'

Gadot continued: "We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery."

She further revealed her fourth daughter, Ori, "was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear."

The actress added: "Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn't chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."

Her post went on to express gratitude and thanks to the medical team at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

The Red Notice actress – who shares four children with husband Jaron Varsano – said after "weeks of dedicated care" she "made it through and began the road to recovery."

Gadot continued: "Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I've been given back.

"The journey has taught me so much. First, it's vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it's telling us.

"Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving."

gal gadot emergency surgery brain blood clot eight months pregnant
Source: MEGA

Gadot shares four daughters with husband Jaron Varsano.

After sharing her deeply personal story, Gadot used the post to bring awareness to the diagnosis.

She wrote: "Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT(develop a blood clot in the brain).

"It's so important to identify early because it's treatable. While rare, it's a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.

"Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing."

