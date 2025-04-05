Another Acting Icon Gone: Beloved 'Hercules' and 'Xena Warrior Princess' Star Robert Trebor Dead Aged 72 — With His Wife Confirming Grim Cause of Death Following Leukemia Fight

According to his wife, Deirdre Hennings, Trebor succumbed to sepsis at the Los Angeles Medical Center on March 11, after battling leukemia since 2012 and undergoing a stem-cell transplant the following year.

Robert Trebor, best known for his iconic roles in the hit 1990s series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess , has sadly passed away at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robert Trebor is best known for his role as Salmoneus, the scheming merchant.

He leaves behind a rich legacy of memorable performances and beloved characters that have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Born as Robert Alan Schenkman in Philadelphia in 1953, the actor adopted the stage name "Trebor," a palindrome of his first name, to distinguish himself from a college classmate.

Following the news of his passing, tributes began pouring in from fans and colleagues who remembered Trebor for his exceptional talent and warm personality.

One fan on X shared: "Rest in peace, Robert Trebor. You were always charmed as the lovable Salmoneus. You were the first to see that there was more to #Xena in Hercules TLJ. Thanks for bringing him to life with such warmth and humor."

Another commented: "RIP Robert Trebor. One of the most hysterically hilarious physical comedians that has ever been on TV. You were truly one of the good ones, my friend."

A third wrote: "Robert was one of my absolute favorite guest stars on Xena & Hercules, fly high Robert, and be reunited with all your loved ones. My thoughts are with his wife.

Fans continued to share their condolences, writing: "I'm sad to hear about Robert Trebor's passing. He was absolutely incredible as Salmoneus in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess — such a fun and unforgettable character! He brought so much joy to those shows, and it's hard to imagine them without him. RIP!"

Another took to Instagram and wrote: "Oh no. Last month? You know what, I'm going to focus on how Robert Trebor beat illness for many years and continued to pursue his many artistic endeavors. Thanks for all the fun Xena memories, Robert. You'll be long remembered by Xenites#."