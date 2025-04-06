Russell Brand 'Could Be Prosecuted in U.S.' as Warner Bros. Execs are 'Getting Set to Release Outtakes From Hit Comedy Movie' After 'Victim' Claims Comic Attacked Her On Set

The woman alleges that Brand exposed himself to her in front of the cast and crew. She also claimed he later followed her and assaulted her in a bathroom while she was working as an extra on the film.

Both Brand and Warner Bros deny these allegations.

The comedian-turned-Conservative podcast host accused his alleged victim of being "unable to distinguish acting from reality".

His U.S. lawyers said in a written statement: "(Brand) has a reasonable belief criminal prosecution is possible in the US based on allegations tantamount to criminal sexual misconduct occurring in the US, of which he has been falsely accused both by this civil Plaintiff and several others through the media."