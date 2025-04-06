Russell Brand 'Could Be Prosecuted in U.S.' as Warner Bros. Execs are 'Getting Set to Release Outtakes From Hit Comedy Movie' After 'Victim' Claims Comic Attacked Her On Set
Russell Brand is facing the possibility of prosecution in the U.S. over an alleged sex assault on a film set in 2010.
An unnamed woman claimed Brand attacked her on the set of the movie Arthur, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman alleges that Brand exposed himself to her in front of the cast and crew. She also claimed he later followed her and assaulted her in a bathroom while she was working as an extra on the film.
Both Brand and Warner Bros deny these allegations.
The comedian-turned-Conservative podcast host accused his alleged victim of being "unable to distinguish acting from reality".
His U.S. lawyers said in a written statement: "(Brand) has a reasonable belief criminal prosecution is possible in the US based on allegations tantamount to criminal sexual misconduct occurring in the US, of which he has been falsely accused both by this civil Plaintiff and several others through the media."
Brand was recently charged with rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in the U.K.
London Metropolitan Police additionally hit the famous actor with an oral rape charge following the completion of an investigation dating back at least 18 months, according to a bombshell report.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was previously accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting another woman in Westminster three years later and sexually assaulting a third woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy confirmed: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.
"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk."
Soon after Brand was charged for sexual assault, he took to X, formerly named Twitter, and said: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord.
"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.
"I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."