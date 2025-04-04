BREAKING: Trump Darling Russell Brand Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault Nearly Two Years After Detectives Launched Investigation

Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault nearly two years after detectives launched an investigation after receiving a number of allegations. RadarOnline.com can report the shamed comic's charges stemmed from non-recent offenses involving four women between the years 1999 and 2005.

Source: MEGA The disgraced comic has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

The charges against Brand came after detectives launched an investigation back in September 2023 after receiving a handful of allegations against the disgraced actor. According to reports, the 49-year-old is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004. In addition, he has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005. He is expected to make an appearance in court for his first hearing on Friday, May 2.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. "The Met's investigation remains open, and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case or anyone who has any information to come forward and speak with police."

Source: MEGA The actor was accused of rape by several women.

Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "We have today authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offenses. We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023. "We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offenses including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. These relate to reported non-recent offenses between 1999 and 2005, involving four women." Narwal added: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Source: MEGA Brand attempted to cozy up to President Trump when he moved to the United States.

Before Brand was charged, he quit the United Kingdom for the United States and started cozying up to President Trump. RadarOnline.com reported in early February the disgraced actor was spending time at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound hoping to make high-powered connections that would have made him immune from being snagged by U.K. cops.

Weeks before Brand was charged, an insider said: "Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought. "He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise." To show his support for the president, he was spotted at the inauguration in January when Trump was sworn into office for his second term.

