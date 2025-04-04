EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer 'Virtually Bankrupt' When he Died — With Star Reduced to Selling Paintings Emblazoned With Word 'God' and Memorabilia Including Replica 'Tombstone' Hat to Survive After Cancer Cost Him Millions
Tragic Val Kilmer was reduced to selling artworks dedicated to God, signed movie memorabilia and selling hats from his time on the set of Western Tombstone after cancer killed off his acting work and cost him millions in lucrative roles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the star of the gunslinging epic was selling items including his iconic headgear from the movie – with one of the hats going online for $895.
An ad for the hat on Kilmer's official site said it was actually a replica, with the promo adding: "A creative collaboration between Val Kilmer and Tom Hirt, the official hat maker for the film Tombstone."
Kilmer also used his site to gave fans an insight into his painful journey from film star to artist on his site.
He was also selling paintings – like the one below – emblazoned with the word God before he died after an agonizing throat cancer battle.
He wrote movingly in 2022 in his memoir: "My name is Val Kilmer. I'm an artist. I've lived a magical life. For more than half a century, I have been honing my art, no matter the medium. Be it literature, movies, poetry, painting, music, or tracking exotic and beautiful wildlife in the most remote African bush, to capture ephemeral moments with a camera, I yearn to express my creative spirit.
"Six years ago, I was diagnosed with throat cancer, and after much prayer, medical science, and the love of my family and community, I beat cancer. But because of the radiation and chemotherapy interventions, my voice and throat were severely damaged. It isn't easy to talk and be understood. I am improving all the time, but am not able to be out in the world the same way I had become accustomed. When one thing is taken, though, another is given.
"With little voice, my creative juices were boiling over and pouring out of me. I started creating again, painting, writing anything I could. I felt the art healing me. I wanted to share this with others, and I started looking for a place to do so. I found a large studio in Hollywood.
"A fun sacred space where artists, musicians, muses, collectors, and friends could gather to celebrate creativity - and then the unthinkable, a global pandemic that pushed us all into our homes.
"You can’t snuff out destiny. The story is far from over."
The Top Gun legend was offering an autographed poster from Wonderland for $250 on his official website at the time of his shock death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An artwork with the word GOD printed over slogans like "I dream of being happy" and "I dream of being loved" was listed at $300, with would-be buyers told: "Val selected a favorite of his GOD paintings for this series. The first is right here! It's a cold press Giclee print on heavy archival paper. These have not been available before and are issued in a limited edition of only 10 high quality prints. Each numbered print is hand-signed by Val."
Kilmer died aged just 65 after living in agony for years following a throat cancer battle.
Renowned for his roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, the actor's daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed he passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 1, from complications of pneumonia, RadarOnline.com revealed.
She said he passed away "peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."
Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 after spitting up blood and endured extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and a tracheotomy, which left him with permanent vocal damage and using a voice box to talk.
He was declared cancer-free in 2016 but continued to face huge health challenges related to his breathing and inability to exercise.
Born in Los Angeles in 1959, the actor carved out a reputation as a hugely charismatic screen presence, becoming one of the 1980s and '90s most bankable and highly paid stars.