EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer 'Virtually Bankrupt' When he Died — With Star Reduced to Selling Paintings Emblazoned With Word 'God' and Memorabilia Including Replica 'Tombstone' Hat to Survive After Cancer Cost Him Millions

He wrote movingly in 2022 in his memoir: "My name is Val Kilmer. I'm an artist. I've lived a magical life. For more than half a century, I have been honing my art, no matter the medium. Be it literature, movies, poetry, painting, music, or tracking exotic and beautiful wildlife in the most remote African bush, to capture ephemeral moments with a camera, I yearn to express my creative spirit.

"Six years ago, I was diagnosed with throat cancer, and after much prayer, medical science, and the love of my family and community, I beat cancer. But because of the radiation and chemotherapy interventions, my voice and throat were severely damaged. It isn't easy to talk and be understood. I am improving all the time, but am not able to be out in the world the same way I had become accustomed. When one thing is taken, though, another is given.

"With little voice, my creative juices were boiling over and pouring out of me. I started creating again, painting, writing anything I could. I felt the art healing me. I wanted to share this with others, and I started looking for a place to do so. I found a large studio in Hollywood.

"A fun sacred space where artists, musicians, muses, collectors, and friends could gather to celebrate creativity - and then the unthinkable, a global pandemic that pushed us all into our homes.

"You can’t snuff out destiny. The story is far from over."