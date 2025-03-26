Tom Cruise Taking 'Godfather' Duties For Hayley Atwell's Child 'Very Seriously' — As 'Top Gun' A-Lister 'Hunts For Next Bride'
Tom Cruise has a new little reason to smile in life.
The Top Gun star was grinning from ear to ear as he recently snuggled with Hayley Atwell's young daughter – who just might be his goddaughter as well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Mission: Impossible co-stars met up in London after doing some post-production work on what is expected to be the final chapter in the franchise.
A source close to the pair told New Idea Cruise's new mission is to take care of the kid: "Tom was tickled pink – no pun intended – to spend time with Haley's little girl. She's the spitting image of (Cruise's daughter) Suri when she was the same age."
Atwood's fiancé, Ned Wolfgang Kelly, who may or may not be the father, joined the stars for their playdate.
The insider added: "Tom has been a great mentor for Hayley – not just in her work, but also encouraging her to find happiness with Ned."
Cruise, 62, knows a thing or two about raising babies. Suri turns 19 in April, while his eldest kids, Isabella and Connor, are now 32 and 30.
He has grown close to Atwell, 42, since the two filmed the first part of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning in 2023. While they have denied any romantic rumors, the source confirmed the pair, along with Kelly, are close.
"Tom has become part of their extended family," the insider said. "He's the most doting godfather that a child could wish for."
Meanwhile, Cruise is still looking for his next love connection, which he may have found in former "Brat Pack" babe Demi Moore.
The pair, both 62, set tongues wagging after they were caught getting VERY up close and personal at this year's BAFTA awards. Now insiders say Cruise would love a shot at dating Moore – and thinks linking his name with hers will bring him back into Hollywood's good graces.
A source said: "Demi is the industry darling at the moment, and she could help Tom restore his popularity in Hollywood, where he's been reluctant to show his face for years due to so many falling-outs.
"It's no secret Tom can be a passionate guy. But he can be very headstrong too, and at times that combination has rubbed people the wrong way."
The action star has reportedly been searching for his Scientology queen since his marriage to third wife Katie Holmes collapsed, reportedly because of his ties to the murky space-alien sect.
But the still gorgeous Substance beauty, whose ex-hubbies include Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, is a Tinseltown darling.
"Demi is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood she's pretty much universally loved, and Tom is hoping he can ride her popular coattails back into the in-crowd," explained the insider.
The source continued: "He was openly ecstatic when he saw her. He invited her for a flight in his helicopter and showered her with compliments. He's blown away by how good she looks and wasn't shy about saying so."