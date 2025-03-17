Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Is Tom Cruise's Most Bankable Franchise on Its Deathbed? We Go Inside His Latest 'Mission: Impossible Mess'

Source: PARAMOUNT

Tom Cruise's days as Ethan Hunt could be numbered.

March 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Movie fans are at fever pitch over whether Tom Cruise has made his last Mission Impossible flick after his eight hugely-successful movies in the box office powerhouse franchise.

But Cruise, 62, and director Christopher McQuarrie seem unwilling to give a straight answer when asked if The Final Reckoning will be the final reckoning for Cruise, character Ethan Hunt or both, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

tom cruise most bankable franchise on its deathbed latest mission impossible mess
Source: PARAMOUNT

Cruise has been hit with a string of injuries since he started the 'Mission: Impossible'

Cruise's latest movie has already been beset with issues and came to a sudden stop following a "major injury" suffered by a cast member during production.

According to reports, 72-year-old John Goodman faced injuries to his pelvis and leg, leading to chaos on set and "costly delays."

The severity of the situation prompted the individual to be rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

A source revealed: "The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which obviously involve some element of danger and the risk of injury – though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum."

With the injured star being a significant figure in the picture, the insider revealed how the production could face "millions" in losses while the Argo actor recovers.

tom cruise most bankable franchise on its deathbed latest mission impossible mess
Source: PARAMOUNT

Cruise has also made millions from his 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

They added: "This incident won't just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule."

And leading players in the flick are staying tightlipped about the future of the franchise.

One observer noted: "We're in the endgame now."

For fans, this sentiment resonates deeply.

Actor Simon Pegg describes the title as "really worthy for the movie," emphasizing its multi-layered impact.

Hayley Atwell, another key player in the series, offers a bold statement: "There is no final Tom Cruise. The man will live forever."

tom cruise health crisis face treatments single life
Source: MEGA

No-one would be surprised if there was different 'Mission: Impossible' spin-offs.

However, the fate of his iconic character Hunt, remains uncertain.

While many speculate this may indeed mark the last appearance of Hunt, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the door left ajar for potential future stories.

Historically, the franchise has toyed with lead changes, evidenced by the brief stint of Jeremy Renner as a successor.

A more plausible scenario could see the enduring duo of Cruise and McQuarrie taking a much-needed break after an intense five-year production period.

"There's tons of other stuff that we’re doing," McQuarrie stated, hinting at other projects on the horizon. "If somebody does make another, I’ll be there on opening night."

tom cruise bizarre sound proofed solo sleeping
Source: MEGA

Cruise is keeping fans waiting for his next release.

Cruise himself has already pivoted to new ventures, including collaborations with acclaimed director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

"For the first time in years, I’ll get to watch a Tom Cruise movie and be completely surprised by it," McQuarrie joked, alluding to the excitement surrounding their evolving careers.

As fans await the release, both Cruise and McQuarrie remain tight-lipped about the overarching narrative of The Final Reckoning.

"You gotta see the movie," Cruise says when pressed for details.

He describes it as "an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise," portraying it as an odyssey reminiscent of Homer’s ancient tales.

McQuarrie shares this sentiment, expressing hope that the film serves as a satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story progression

He stated: "I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

