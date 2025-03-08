Tom Cruise's New Blockbuster Thrown Into Production Chaos After Filming Was Halted When Co-Star John Goodman Had to Be Raced to Hospital Following 'Major Injury' on Set
Tom Cruise's latest movie came to a sudden stop following a "major injury" suffered by a cast member during production, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, 72-year-old John Goodman faced injuries to his pelvis and leg, leading to chaos on set and "costly delays". The severity of the situation prompted the individual to be rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
A source revealed: "The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which obviously involve some element of danger and the risk of injury – though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum."
With the injured star being a significant figure in the picture, the insider revealed how the production could face "millions" in losses while the Argo actor recovers.
They added: "This incident won't just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule."
The movie, directed by Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, features Cruise playing a megalomaniac determined to save humanity.
Alongside the Top Gun actor, the star-studded cast includes Jesse Pelmons, John Goodman and Riz Ahmed. However, the production, with the working title Judy, has encountered a significant setback with the unfortunate injury on set.
Cruise is known for his daring and adrenaline-pumping stunts in movies, particularly in the Mission: Impossible franchise.
Recently, the Minority Report star revealed he passed out due to a lack of oxygen when filming one of the most dangerious stunts for The Final Reckoning.
The actor, who reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest movie in the action franchise, revealed: "When you stick your face out (of an airplane), going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen.
"So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."
While filming previous Mission: Impossible movies, Cruise performed several dangerous stunts, including climbing the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and clinging to the roof of a moving train. However, director Christopher McQuarrie explained that a scene in the upcoming action film – which is set for release in May – made him "want to puke" from the stress of filming it.
The 56-year-old Jack Reacher director said: "There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain.
"There would be a day in Africa – any day in Africa – where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before."
McQuarrie promised the upcoming Mission: Impossible film will "encompass" Cruise's time portraying Hunt.
The director revealed: "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc. I'm pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."
The filmmaker also said an audience member "almost had a heart attack" during an early screening of the movie after watching one of the more intense action sequences in the film.
He said: "We had a small screening, and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.'
"And I thought, 'I guess we did something right.'"
