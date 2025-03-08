Your tip
George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Using Broadway Show As DIVORCE Payout Warchest' — Star is Set to Become Theater-Land's Highest-Paid Star in History… But Insiders Say the Cash Will go on Split Deal With Amal

Source: MEGA

Clooney made millions from the 'Ocean's' movies – and Robbie now wants a piece of the action.

March 8 2025

George Clooney is picking $300,000 a week for his Broadway debut – and insiders say he’ll need every penny to bankroll his expected split from his wife of a decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Sources tell us the Hollywood A-listers are close to parting ways despite lawyer Amal, 47, relocating to New York to give their failing union a shot in the arm.

Insiders have revealed the move it could be too little too late, and her actor husband's monster earnings from the stage play will help fund their break up.

Source: MEGA
A source said: "They have been papering over the cracks for years and Amal is in New York with their kids to support George, but it seems to be very much window dressing and once the play is over, they'll likely go their separate ways.

"And he'll be needing every penny of that $300,000 a week for his divorce war chest because this split is gonna cost monster money. She's a lawyer for Pete's sake!"

While a possible split looms, Clooney is gearing up to make history – not just on stage, but at the bank.

His debut on Broadway in the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck is going to be so lucrative sources say his paycheck will eclipse those of theater veterans such as Hugh Jackman and Bette Midler.

"George is getting a massive deal," another insider told us. "Not only is he starring in the production, but he also wrote it, meaning he’s profiting from multiple revenue streams. He’s expected to earn more than $300,000 a week."

With this groundbreaking contract, Clooney is poised to surpass Broadway’s biggest earners.

Jackman’s successful run in The Music Man reportedly brought in around $100,000 per week, while Midler’s celebrated stint in Hello, Dolly! set new records for a single female performer’s Broadway earnings with $150,000 a week.

However, 63-year-old Clooney’s combination of on-stage talent and behind-the-scenes control is setting an unprecedented financial benchmark.

inside george amal clooney disastrous christmas getaway st tropez marriage split rumors
Source: MEGA

The Clooneys are said to be putting on a showmance as they are apparently leading separate existences.

"This deal isn’t just about performance pay,” our insider added. “He’s also earning a percentage of the profits, which means his weekly earnings could soar even higher, making him the highest-paid performer Broadway has ever seen."

Seats for Good Night, and Good Luck are already listed at a jaw-dropping $677, and prices are expected to climb even higher as the show approaches its opening night.

Broadway producers are banking on Clooney’s star power to draw in audiences who may not typically frequent the theater.

"He’s not just a Hollywood icon; he’s an international superstar," a source close to the production told us. "That level of celebrity brings a whole new audience to Broadway, people who would pay top dollar just to see him perform live."

The Clooneys were also hit with divorce rumors after they were pictured having a seemingly tense interaction over their Christmas break in St Tropez in December.

One onlooker said: "Neither of them looked happy."

