EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Using Broadway Show As DIVORCE Payout Warchest' — Star is Set to Become Theater-Land's Highest-Paid Star in History… But Insiders Say the Cash Will go on Split Deal With Amal

A source said: "They have been papering over the cracks for years and Amal is in New York with their kids to support George, but it seems to be very much window dressing and once the play is over, they'll likely go their separate ways.

"And he'll be needing every penny of that $300,000 a week for his divorce war chest because this split is gonna cost monster money. She's a lawyer for Pete's sake!"

While a possible split looms, Clooney is gearing up to make history – not just on stage, but at the bank.

His debut on Broadway in the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck is going to be so lucrative sources say his paycheck will eclipse those of theater veterans such as Hugh Jackman and Bette Midler.

"George is getting a massive deal," another insider told us. "Not only is he starring in the production, but he also wrote it, meaning he’s profiting from multiple revenue streams. He’s expected to earn more than $300,000 a week."

With this groundbreaking contract, Clooney is poised to surpass Broadway’s biggest earners.

Jackman’s successful run in The Music Man reportedly brought in around $100,000 per week, while Midler’s celebrated stint in Hello, Dolly! set new records for a single female performer’s Broadway earnings with $150,000 a week.

However, 63-year-old Clooney’s combination of on-stage talent and behind-the-scenes control is setting an unprecedented financial benchmark.