Unlucky-in-Love Tom Cruise's Secret 40-Year Date Feud: Pint-Sized Star 'Still Fuming' Over Diss From Heather Locklear
Perpetual bachelor Tom Cruise has carried a 40 year grudge over a failed date with Heather Locklear.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Mission: Impossible star had his ego bruised when the Melrose Place actress branded him a "dud" while discussing a date she went on with him four decades ago.
Sources claimed Cruise, 62, has been fuming over ever since.
Insiders said: "Tom hasn't had much luck with women, so to say he was a lame date is pretty embarrassing come from a bonafide sex symbol."
In a recent interview, Locklear, 63, recalled going on a date with Cruise 40 years ago when they were both just getting their start in Hollywood.
She said: "At that time, he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older – and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn.
"They were just nice, but he was very 'yes ma'am' to me – and I was like, 'Okay, sir.'
"He didn't quite cut it."
Locklear did confess she thought Cruise was "really cute".
But despite his dance wearing just socks and a shirt in 1983's Risky Business being one of the most iconic scenes in his breakout hit, Cruise apparently didn't impress Locklear at Club Lingerie.
Cruise's love life has continued to fizzle more than sizzle, with three divorces and most recently a failed romance with his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell, 42, as well as Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 37.
Sources added: "It doesn't help Heather saying unflattering things about him decades after their one date.
"Yes, they were both young at the time, but he must have learned a few things since then."
As if Locklear's harsh words on their failed date didn't sting enough, other sources claimed Cruise's alleged body odor issue has turned off potential romantic prospects.
RadarOnline.com reported insiders claimed the actor was in "denial" about his pesky perspiration.
Sources said: "Tom seems to be totally in denial. He's always been a pretty sweaty guy, but lately it seems to have gotten even worse – and he's doing nothing to address it!
"He'll be out and be totally drenched and not seem to even notice, but of course the people around him are quite taken aback."
Insiders weren't surprised to hear Cruise's romances with Atwell and Khayrova soured as they pointed to potential steps he could take to remedy his smelly issue.
They said: "To be fair, his sweat baths happen more in hot and humid places, but at this point in his life he should know it's going to happen and just come prepared.
"He could bring a change of clothes and a towel and maybe some spray deodorant too – because he can get mighty pungent when he goes hours on end in a soaked shirt.
"He's Tom Cruise, so no one is going to tell him to his face, but people do comment about it and question why he doesn't invest in some Botox under the armpits. Word is, it can be very effective in reducing underarm sweating. But he seems perfectly fine with dripping sweat. It's like he's oblivious."
