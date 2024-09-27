Your tip
California Man Accused of Killing 81 Animals in Hours-Long Rampage, Including Guinea Pigs, Goats and Miniature Horses

California Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 81 Animals
Vicente Arroyo was arrested for allegedly killing 81 animals and law enforcement said they confiscated multiple weapons from the home.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

A California man accused of fatally shooting 81 animals during an hours-long crime spree is being held on $1 million bail after law enforcement seized a cache of guns from his home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said callers began reporting "numerous" shots fired around 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 3.

A man is accused of killing roughly 81 farm animals during a shooting spree in California.

Responding sheriff's deputies heard what sounded like "various calibers of weapons" being fired in an area that was "extremely dark and covered in thick vegetation," and a shelter-in-place order was issued.

Authorities eventually located the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Vicente Joseph Arroyo, in a vineyard.

Cops said they were left horrified by the crime scene, which along with guns, was littered with animal corpses.

A Monterey County S.W.A.T. team approached Arroyo an armored vehicle, and took him into custody.

Over the course of approximately three hours, Arroyo allegedly killed 81 animals, including "miniature horses, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks and other types of birds."

Authorities siezed several spent weapons magazine, as well as an illegal assault weapon.

Some surviving animals were euthanized by the SPCA due to the severity of their injuries.

The sheriff's office said long rifles, shotguns, handguns and an unlawful assault weapon were found at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody after being found in a crashed car on the property, cops said.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said investigators executed a search warrant at Arroyo's home and another seven weapons, including unserialized "ghost guns" and ammunition were seized.

Arroyo is charged with willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, cruelty to animals, illegal possession of assault weapon, vandalism and criminal threats, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Arroyo's bail was initially set at $50,000, but the sheriff's office said detectives were able to obtain a bail enhancement.

He is now being held at the Monterey County Jail on $1 million bail.

