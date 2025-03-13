EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Shifts Sights From Ana de Armas to Comeback Queen Demi Moore' – 'He's Convinced She Can Send His Career and Love Life Soaring Again'
Single Top Gun hunk Tom Cruise is aiming his sights at former Brat Pack babe Demi Moore, according to sources, who said the aging action man thinks the Substance beauty can do a Mission Impossible – by sending his career and love life soaring again.
The dynamic duo, both 62, set tongues wagging after they were caught getting VERY up close and personal at the recent BAFTA awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier, the 5-foot-7, movie mighty-mite sparked romance rumors when he was spied dining out in his adopted hometown of London with former Ben Affleck galpal Anal de Armas, 36, who is rumored to be dating Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
But sources said Cruise would love a shot at dating Moore and thinks linking his name with hers will bring him back into Hollywood's good graces.
A source said: "Demi is the industry darling at the moment, and she could help Tom restore his popularity in Hollywood, where he's been reluctant to show his face for years due to so many falling-outs.
"It's no secret Tom can be a passionate guy. But he can be very headstrong too, and at times that combination has rubbed people the wrong way."
The action star has reportedly been searching for his Scientology queen since his marriage to third wife Katie Holmes collapsed, reportedly because of his ties to the murky space-alien sect.
But the still gorgeous Striptease beauty, whose ex-hubbies include Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, is a Tinseltown darling.
"Demi is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood she's pretty much universally loved, and Tom is hoping he can ride her popular coat- tails back into the in-crowd," explained the insider.
The source continued: "He was openly ecstatic when he saw her. He invited her for a flight in his helicopter and showered her with compliments. He's blown away by how good she looks and wasn't shy about saying so."
And the big screen legend reportedly talked dollars and cents.
"He let it be known he's open to funding projects she's attached to," the insider noted. "He's very keen to get back in her circle and money always talks."
They added: "Tom wants to mend fences and is convinced that Demi can help smooth his return to Hollywood. She can invite him to parties and, in a perfect world, even do a project with him."