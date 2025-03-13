Single Top Gun hunk Tom Cruise is aiming his sights at former Brat Pack babe Demi Moore, according to sources, who said the aging action man thinks the Substance beauty can do a Mission Impossible – by sending his career and love life soaring again.

The dynamic duo, both 62, set tongues wagging after they were caught getting VERY up close and personal at the recent BAFTA awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier, the 5-foot-7, movie mighty-mite sparked romance rumors when he was spied dining out in his adopted hometown of London with former Ben Affleck galpal Anal de Armas, 36, who is rumored to be dating Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.