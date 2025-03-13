WATCH: Huge '90s Girl Band Singer Reveals She is Homeless and Has Been Living in Her Car for 3 YEARS in Emotional Video Confession

Robinson, who performed hits including Hold On, Part Of Me, and Just Can't Stay Away with En Vogue, opened up about her heartbreaking situation in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday.

She said: "For the past three years, almost three years, I have been living in my car.

"I said it, oh my God, it's out."

Robinson went on in her video, below: "If you guys were with me, what in 2020, I did like 105K interviews and in the interim I was living with my parents in (Las) Vegas and that was wonderful until it wasn't.

"I love my mom but she became very angry and (she was taking) a lot of her anger out on me.

"I was her target all the time and I was like, 'I can't deal with this.' Like, I respect her too much. I didn't understand it I still don't, It hurt me."