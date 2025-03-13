WATCH: Huge '90s Girl Band Singer Reveals She is Homeless and Has Been Living in Her Car for 3 YEARS in Emotional Video Confession
Former En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson is homeless and now sleeping in her car.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Nineties' star, 58, has hit hard times since leaving the RnB group and has fallen out with her family.
Robinson, who performed hits including Hold On, Part Of Me, and Just Can't Stay Away with En Vogue, opened up about her heartbreaking situation in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday.
She said: "For the past three years, almost three years, I have been living in my car.
"I said it, oh my God, it's out."
Robinson went on in her video, below: "If you guys were with me, what in 2020, I did like 105K interviews and in the interim I was living with my parents in (Las) Vegas and that was wonderful until it wasn't.
"I love my mom but she became very angry and (she was taking) a lot of her anger out on me.
"I was her target all the time and I was like, 'I can't deal with this.' Like, I respect her too much. I didn't understand it I still don't, It hurt me."
She explained how she needed to get out of the situation, so started sleeping in her car for about a month while in Vegas.
Robinson then recalled how a man who was co-managing her at the time told her to move back to L.A.
She moved in with her manager for a short while, before the singer was put up in a hotel for eight months.
But because living in a hotel wasn't feasible, Robinson said she looked into "van life, car life, RV life" and wanted to live life off the grid.
"I ended up in my car, and it's been like I said, three years," the down-and-out singer added.
Speaking about "car life", Robinson added: "I felt free. I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do.
"But then as I got to know what to do in my car and how to do it, like, how to cover my windows and you don't talk to certain people."
She went on: "You're careful of telling people that you're alone, as a woman especially, and I'm a celebrity (so) I don't just divulge that to people."
And later she said: "I felt like I was on a camping trip. I just felt like it was the right thing to do. I didn't regret it. You know, a lot of celebrities have lived in their cars."
Robinson later spoke about "succeeding again" and having a "resurgence" of her career.
She also opened up about wanting to release a documentary with Netflix about sleeping in her car and rebuilding her life.
Her candid confession comes weeks after her former band En Vogue announced that they would soon be embarking on a European tour.
The band members have even spoken recently about how they will be bringing back a different member to the group.
Robinson, who first quit the band in 1997, was a founding member of the girl group – alongside Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Maxine Jones – yet has nothing to do with it today, despite them reforming and heading out on tour.